Boise State adds depth at cornerback with a transfer from rival Mountain West program

Former Utah State defensive back Jared Reed, top, and teammate Cam Lampkin tackle New Mexico wide receiver Andrew Erickson during a game last season. Reed announced Wednesday that he will transfer to Boise State.

The Boise State football team added more depth at cornerback Wednesday with the addition of Utah State transfer Jared Reed.

Reed announced his commitment to the Broncos in a social media post on Twitter.

He played in all six of the Aggies’ games last season and started two. He posted seven tackles and a pass breakup in his first carer start against New Mexico and finished the season with 18 tackles and a sack.

Reed sat out the 2019 season after transferring from Portland State, where he spent two seasons and appeared in 10 games in 2018. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Portland, Oregon, joins the Broncos with two years of eligibility remaining.

Boise State also added Bowling Green transfer Caleb Biggers in March. The veteran of 19 starts just arrived on campus last week. Biggers and junior Markel Reed are the favorites to start at cornerback this season as the Broncos search for replacements for Avery Williams and Jalen Walker.

Williams was picked in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, and Walker opted not to take the NCAA up on its offer of an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Women’s basketball: Broncos add assistant coach

On Wednesday, Mike Petrino was introduced as a new assistant coach with the Boise State women’s basketball program.

Petrino replaces Nia Jackson, who left after one season with the Broncos for a similar position at Grand Canyon University.

Petrino was the interim coach at Montana last season after spending the previous four years as an assistant coach with the program.

“My family and I are super excited to get to Boise and to be Broncos,” Petrino said in a news release. “I have enjoyed getting to know (Boise State coach) Gordy (Presnell), and I have great respect for the job he has done leading his program to its well-documented success over the years.

“I’m looking forward to learning from and working with Gordy, (assistants) Heather (Sower) and Cariann (Ramirez). I have been so impressed by the communication from the staff and administration throughout this process. I am very grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

Petrino, who is a Montana native and graduate of Montana State University Billings, has 28 years of coaching experience, including a decade at the collegiate level. He began his college coaching career at Wyoming as an assistant coach from 2011-15 and was a video coordinator at Colorado for one season.