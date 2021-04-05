Contracts for Boise State football coach Avalos, AD Dickey approved. Here are the details

Boise State football coach Andy Avalos signed a five-year contract at his alma mater. Boise State University

The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved the contracts of Boise State football coach Andy Avalos and Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey on Monday afternoon in a special meeting.

Avalos’ five-year deal will keep him under contract until March 31, 2026, and pay him a little more than $8 million in base salary alone. He’ll make a little more than $1.7 million in year one, including a prorated $312,309 for his work before the contract began. His base salary in year one is $1.4 million and it climbs to $1.7 million in the final year of the deal.

He also receives a $100,000 annual retirement fund contribution that vests if he’s still in his position on March 31, 2024 — which means Avalos likely would have to remain in place for four seasons to qualify.

His base salary as the defensive coordinator at Oregon in 2020 was $815,000, and he was due to make $865,000 in 2021, according to The Oregonian. Former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin was scheduled to make $1.95 million this year.

The Broncos’ 11th head football coach, Avalos also can earn up to $200,000 a year in performance incentives, including $10,000 each for the team’s sixth and seventh wins in a season over a Mountain West team and $15,000 for its eighth.

Avalos gets $25,000 if the Broncos win the Mountain Division title and $50,000 if they win a conference championship.

Avalos will make $50,000 if the team plays in a New Year’s Six bowl game or $75,000 for a College Football Playoff semifinal. He’ll also earn $25,000 for being named Mountain West coach of the year and $50,000 if he’s named national coach of the year.

Avalos’ contract also includes a $10,000 bonus if the team’s GPA is higher than 2.9 and another $10,000 if the Broncos hit Academic Progress Rate goals.

The deal includes a pool of $2.1 million for 10 on-field assistant coaches, which increases by $50,000 a year beginning in year two, and $631,000 for support staff, which includes the strength and conditioning coach and chief of staff. That budget will increase by $30,000 a year beginning in year two.

If Avalos leaves Boise State before March 31, 2023, he’ll owe the university $3 million. That decreases to $2 million if he leaves between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, and to $1 million if he leaves after April 1, 2024.

If the university fires him by March 31, 2023, Avalos would receive 75% of his base salary for the remainder of the contract. That grows to 85% if he’s terminated by March 31, 2025, and to 100% after that.

Dickey’s deal is also for five years and begins with a base salary of $410,000. He’s eligible for at least a 2% annual raise, which is at the discretion of Boise State President Marlene Tromp after determination that the goals she has set for the department have been achieved, according to the contract.

Dickey is also eligible to make up to $50,000 a year in performance incentives, including $35,000 for an appearance in a College Football Playoff game, $30,000 for a New Year’s Six bowl and $20,000 for a non-CFP bowl game.

He’ll earn $10,000 if the football team wins a conference title, $10,000 if the men’s basketball team wins at least 18 games in a season or makes the postseason and $7,500 if the women’s soccer team, volleyball team, women’s basketball team, gymnastics team or softball team reach the postseason.

If Dickey leaves by Dec. 31, 2023, he’ll owe the university $1 million. He’ll owe $750,000 if he leaves between Jan. 1, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2024, and $250,000 if between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2025.

Dickey’s and Avalos’ contracts are renewable only upon a written offer from the university that must be approved by the State Board of Education. That’s a change from the contracts Harsin and former Boise State football coach Chris Petersen signed, which included an automatic renewal upon winning a certain number of games.