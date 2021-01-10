Boise State releases details of head football coach Andy Avalos’ 5-year contract

Andy Avalos will earn about $1.4 million in his first year Boise State’s head football coach, the university announced Sunday.

Avalos’ initial contract is for five years, potentially keeping him in Boise through March 2026. His base salary begins at $1.4 million, and the deal includes a annual raise of $75,000 beginning in year two, which will increase his base salary to about $1.7 million by 2025.

He may also received annual performance incentives up to $200,000 a year and $100,000 a year in deferred compensation, which makes his five-year deal worth about $8.1 million.

Avalos’ base salary at Oregon in 2020 was $815,000. He was due to make $865,000 in 2021, according to The Oregonian.

Former football coach Bryan Harsin was scheduled to make $1.95 million this year at Boise State. He left Dec. 22 for Auburn, where the details of his new contract have not yet been released.

Avalos will have a pool of $2.1 million to split among 10 on-field assistant coaches this year. That’s less than the $2.32 million Boise State was expected to spend on assistant coaches in 2020, but the department ended up spending closer to $1.94 million because of furloughs and salary reductions related to COVID-19.

It’s less than the $2.19 million Boise State spent on assistants in 2019, but Avalos’ deal includes an annual $50,000 bump to the assistant salary pool beginning in year two.

It also includes a $631,000 budget for support staff, which includes the strength and conditioning coach and chief of staff and will increase by $30,000 a year beginning in year two.

Avalos’ buyout is 75% of his base salary if the university were to fire him between Jan. 10, 2021 and March 31, 2023. That grows to 85% if he’s terminated by March 2025 and 100% by March 2026.

If Avalos decides to leave before March 31, 2023, he’ll owe the university $3 million. That drops to $2 million if he leaves between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024, and $1 million if he leaves between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2026.