Here’s what Boise State agreed to pay its new athletic director in a five-year contract

Boise State hired Jeramiah Dickey as its new athletic director. Boise State University

Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey’s base salary will begin at $410,000 per year and he’ll get a raise every year, according to documents the Idaho Statesman obtained through an open records request.

His initial contract is for five years, and his base salary will increase by at least 2% every year, depending on performance. The deal also includes $35,000 per year in performance incentives, which have yet to be negotiated but will include academic performance.

Dickey has signed a material term sheet. His full contract must be finalized and approved by the State Board of Education.

After five years at Baylor, Dickey was hired Jan. 2 to replace former Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey, who stepped down in October to assume a role in university fundraising.

Apsey’s original contract, signed in 2015, included a base salary of $360,000, which could increase to as much as $480,000 depending on performance incentives. In 2019, he signed a one-year contract extension, which was scheduled to run through July 2021.

Dickey’s five-year deal will expire on Dec. 31, 2025. New Boise State football coach Andy Avalos also signed a five-year deal.

Dickey will also receive a $15,000 moving stipend and a $25,000 transitional allowance, meant to offset expenses occurred during his transition to Boise State.

His duties, as spelled out in the term sheet, include creating a clear, articulate and inspiring vision for athletics, developing a long-term, sustainable financial plan and meeting NCAA compliance standards.

Dickey is taking over an athletic department that was facing upwards of $20 million in losses thanks to COVID-19 and cut its baseball and swimming and diving programs in July in an effort to trim about $2.2 million from the budget. Boise State coaches and staff members were also forced to take furloughs and salary reductions.

His background is in fundraising, though. Prior to Baylor, he was at Houston, where he helped the Cougars set fundraising records seven years in a row. He was also instrumental in securing a 10-year, $15 million naming rights partnership with TDECU, an agreement that ranked third nationally among all collegiate facilities for corporate naming agreements.

At Baylor, the native of El Paso, Texas, led the way for $200 million in athletics initiatives as part of the university’s Give Light Capital Campaign.