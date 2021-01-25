Boise State’s Avalos completes his staff with co-defensive coordinator, safeties coach

Boise State football coach Andy Avalos has added the final piece to his coaching staff.

The Broncos hired former Montana State defensive coordinator Kane Ioane as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Avalos announced Monday afternoon. Spencer Danielson — a holdover from former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin’s staff — was named defensive coordinator on Jan. 12.

“Kane has had a lot of connections to our program over the years, and already has a lot of what makes up our culture instilled in him,” Avalos said Monday in a press release. “In addition to being a brilliant defensive mind, he is also a high-character individual — a great teacher, father and husband. He is excited to join this program and this community, and I’m excited to have him joining our family.”

Ioane spent the past two years as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Montana State under former Boise State assistant Jeff Choate, who was a candidate for the Broncos’ job when Avalos was hired.

Choate confirmed Saturday that he is leaving Montana State to coach linebackers at Texas, where former Boise State and Washington assistant Pete Kwiatkowski is now the defensive coordinator. Ioane was seen as a likely candidate to replace Choate, but he opted to make the jump to the FBS instead.

“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity,” Ioane said in Monday’s release. “I have been around a lot of people that have been part of this program, and they always talked about how special this place was because of the family atmosphere. That, and being able to raise a family here in the Treasure Valley, really struck a chord with me and made this something I definitely wanted to be a part of.”

Ioane was a four-time All-American and two-time first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection as a safety at Montana State from 2000 to 2003. He ended his career at the Big Sky’s all-time leader in tackles, and he still ranks No. 2 all-time at Montana State with 491. He led the Bobcats to conference titles in 2002 and 2003 — the same year he was named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year.

The 39-year-old native of Billings, Montana, began his coaching career at Montana State in 2005, coaching linebackers, and he stayed for 12 seasons and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015. He was an analyst at Washington under former Boise State coach Chris Petersen in 2017-18 before returning to Montana State.

“When you look at this staff, the group of guys that coach Avalos has brought in here, the character of these men is what is most referenced by those in our profession, and I am proud to be associated with this group,” Ioane said. “Additionally, going through the recruiting process, I know a lot of the student-athletes that have been brought in here, and these are high-character young men. I’m elated for the opportunity to get to work with them.”

Ioane will coach defensive backs with former Boise State safety Jeron Johnson, who was hired last Wednesday as cornerbacks coach.

Now that his coaching staff is complete, Avalos can turn his attention to finding a replacement for director of player development and recruiting Darren Uscher, who followed Harsin to Auburn.

Boise State coaches

Andy Avalos, head coach

Tim Plough, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Spencer Danielson, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers

Kane Ioane, co-defensive coordinator/safeties

Frank Maile, defensive line/assistant head coach

Stacy Collins, special teams/edge

Winston Venable, running backs

Matt Miller, wide receivers

Kent Riddle, tight ends

Jeron Johnson, cornerbacks

Tim Keane, offensive line

Kharyee Marshall, defensive analyst

Reid Kagy, strength and conditioning