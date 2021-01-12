Boise State football names defensive coordinator. He’s a holdover from Harsin staff

The Boise State football program named Spencer Danielson its defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach on Tuesday.

Danielson will work for new coach Andy Avalos, who was the defensive coordinator when the Broncos first hired Danielson and worked with him for two years.

Danielson joined the Broncos’ staff in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He became the STUDs coach in 2018 and the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for 2019-20 under coach Bryan Harsin. Danielson’s promotion to co-defensive coordinator came after Avalos left to become the coordinator at Oregon.

“I am so fired up to continue to be part of this brotherhood, and to work directly with Andy Avalos, someone who has taught me so much and been one of my greatest mentors, and someone that I look up to as a leader of young men,” Danielson said in a press release. “When Boise State has been at its best, we’ve had dominant defenses, and I can’t wait to continue building on past successes toward a bright future.”

Added Avalos: “Spencer is a man of faith, he is one of the best leaders Boise State has been fortunate to have and his engagement and impact with our student-athletes stretches beyond the university and into the community. He is someone I’ve watched grow in this profession — both from afar and up close — and I know he is more than ready for this opportunity. We are excited to see our innovating and relentless defense.”

