A former Boise State player — with a Super Bowl ring — joins the football coaching staff

Former Boise State safety Jeron Johnson is coming back to his alma mater to begin his college coaching career.

The Broncos hired Johnson to coach cornerbacks, new Boise State football coach Andy Avalos announced Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson played at Boise State from 2007 to 2010 and he still ranks No. 10 in program history with 328 career tackles. He’s the fourth former Boise State player on the staff, joining Avalos, wide receivers coach Matt Miller and running backs coach Winston Venable.

“Having been part of this brotherhood, Jeron understands our culture and knows what we’re building on here,” Avalos said Wednesday in a press release. “He has lived this student-athlete experience, taken what he learned into a professional career — both on and off the field — and I am excited to have him here, mentoring the young men we’re bringing into this program.”

Since his playing career ended, Johnson has been coaching at Eastside Catholic High near Seattle, where he was in charge of defensive backs in 2018 and spent the past two years as a strength and agility coach. The Crusaders won 3A state titles in Washington in 2018 and 2019 but did not play in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Johnson replaces Jalil Brown, who joined the staff in 2019. There has been no word from Boise State on if safeties coach Gabe Franklin will be retained.

“I am extremely thankful to coach Avalos and his family for giving me this opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of coming back home and coaching for my alma mater,” Johnson said in Wednesday’s release. “This is a great moment for me and my family. I’m excited to get to work and develop these young men, not only as players, but as young men of high character. It’s going to be fun!”

The 32-year-old signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2011, beginning a six-year NFL career. He was with the Seahawks in 2013 when they won Super Bowl XLVIII and rejoined the team in 2016 after spending one year with Washington.

Avalos also announced Wednesday that former Utah State assistant Stacy Collins will coach special teams and edge rushers. Boise State is still in the market for an offensive line coach, a tight ends coach and a safeties coach.