Andy Avalos’ first staff at Boise State almost complete as he adds offensive line coach

Boise State football coach Andy Avalos has his offensive line coach.

The Broncos have hired former UC Davis offensive line coach Tim Keane, who played and spent the better part of the last decade working with Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was hired last week.

“Tim Keane is not only a bright football mind and a great coach, he’s also someone who has an appreciation for what this program is about and believes in its ideals,” Avalos said Friday in a press release. “His ability to connect with student-athletes, coaches, staff and our community is truly what sets him apart, and I’m excited to have him join our staff.”

With the addition of Keane, Avalos just needs a safeties coach to round out his 10 on-field assistants. The Broncos also need to find a replacement for director of player development and recruiting Darren Uscher, who followed former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin to Auburn.

Keane played at UC Davis from 2003 to 2006 and became the starting center as a junior the year the Aggies upset Stanford. He started 22 straight games over the final two years of his career. Plough was a quarterback for the Aggies from 2003 to 2007.

Keane’s coaching career has included three stops at his alma mater. He began as an offensive quality control assistant at UC Davis in 2007, and he coached special teams, running backs and offensive line for the Aggies from 2010 to 2012 — around the same time Plough took over the play-calling duties.

Before returning to UC Davis in 2016, Keane was the offensive coordinator at College of Idaho under coach Mike Moroski, who was once the Aggies’ offensive coordinator himself.

Keane has spent the past four seasons (2016-19) as the offensive line coach at UC Davis, and he was promoted to running game coordinator following the 2018 season.

Over the last three seasons, the Aggies gave up 48 sacks in 1,615 called passing plays, averaging one every 33.6 snaps.

UC Davis averaged more than 40 pass attempts a game in each of the past three seasons, but the ground game wasn’t neglected. In 2019, sophomore running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. posted 243 carries for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns and averaged 104 rushing yards a game.

Boise State has not named a running game coordinator.

“Boise has a rich, rich tradition of not only winning, but of excellence,” Keane said in Friday’s press release. “People who go through this program are elite people, and there are championships to prove that. But, what is even more impressive is when you meet them in the community, it’s amazing to see the relationships they’ve built with each other, with their coaches and within the Treasure Valley.”

Keane takes over a unit that broke in four new starters last season, and the one returning starter, John Ojukwu, switched from right to left tackle.

Ojukwu, left guard Garrett Curran, center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez and versatile reserve lineman Donte Harrington are expected to return this season, but right tackle Nick Crabtree announced in December that he was moving on from football.

There hasn’t been any official word on if Rice transfer Uzo Osuji, who split time with Crabtree at right tackle, and right guard Jake Stetz will take the NCAA up on its offer of an extra year of eligibility.

Boise State’s offensive line paved the way for a 1,000-yard rusher 11 years in a row. The Broncos couldn’t continue the streak in seven games last season, but Keane is excited to begin a new one.

“I’m appreciative for the opportunity Coach Avalos has given me, and for being able to bring my family here,” he said. “I love football, but I also take pride in being a good father and husband, and that is what this program is about. This Bronco DNA fits who I am and aligns with what I want to be really good at, too.”

Bates to Senior Bowl

Former Boise State tight end John Bates is heading to the Senior Bowl, the annual all-star game announced Friday afternoon on Twitter.

He finished last season with 12 catches for 117 yards and his career with 47 receptions for 579 yards and two touchdowns. The native of Lebanon, Oregon, was slowed last season after suffering a hamstring injury against BYU, and he missed the final two games of the year for undisclosed reasons.

Bates could have taken the NCAA up on its offer of an extra year of eligibility, but he announced on Christmas Eve that he was entering the NFL Draft.

The Senior Bowl game is scheduled for Jan. 30 at the University of South Alabama.

Boise State coaches

Andy Avalos, head coach

Tim Plough, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Spencer Danielson, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers

Frank Maile, defensive line/assistant head coach

Stacy Collins, special teams/edge

Winston Venable, running backs

Matt Miller, wide receivers

Kent Riddle, tight ends

Jeron Johnson, cornerbacks

Tim Keane, offensive line

Kharyee Marshall, defensive analyst

Reid Kagy, strength and conditioning