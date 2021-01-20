Boise State lands its special teams coordinator, and he’s familiar with the Mountain West

Boise State football coach Andy Avalos has hired former Utah State co-defensive coordinator Stacy Collins as special teams coordinator and to coach the edge position.

Collins spent the past five years at Utah State, where he coached running backs, linebackers and defensive backs and was special teams coordinator in 2016 and 2019. The 45-year-old native of Sutherlin, Oregon, was named the Aggies’ co-defensive coordinator last season.

He’s the second member of former Utah State coach Gary Andersen’s staff hired at Boise State, following Frank Maile, who will serve at assistant head coach and defensive line coach.

“We’ve seen first-hand what kind of coach Stacy Collins is from his time at Utah State, but he’s also a high-character individual that will fit in well with our culture here at Boise State,” Avalos said Wednesday in a press release. “His primary concern isn’t just building great football players, but building outstanding young men that are prepared to do great things when their football careers are over, and that’s what this program is all about.”

In 2019, Collins was named Mountain West Special Teams Coordinator of the Year after coaching a couple of the conference’s top units.

Kicker Dominik Eberle was first-team all-conference and a Pro Football Focus Honorable Mention All-American that year. He set 14 school records during his career. The Aggies also boasted one of the top kick returners in the country in Savon Scarver, who led the conference with 27.9 yards per kick return and took two back for touchdowns.

Collins has also coached special teams at Central Washington (2008-10), Portland State (2011) and Western Washington (2003-04), and he saw success at every stop.

At Western Washington in 2004, he coached punter Mike Koenen, who went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL. At Central Washington, he helped kicker Garrett Rolsma earn All-America honors, and he did the same for kicker Zach Brown at Portland State.

Prior to joining the staff at Utah State, he spent four seasons (2012-15) as head coach at Division II at South Dakota School of Mines. Other stops during his coaching career include Southern Oregon, where he was defensive coordinator in 2007 and Idaho State, where he coached linebackers in 2005 and 2006.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Boise State family and working with coach Avalos,” Collins said in Wednesday’s press release. “The tradition of Boise State football, the success they’ve had both on and off the field, makes this a destination job in college football. There’s also a great tradition here with the special teams play, and I’m looking forward to continuing on that tradition, as well as working with the defensive staff and continuing to build on the great product they’ve already been putting on the field.”

Boise State has been home to the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year the past two years. Avery Williams has earned the honor in consecutive years after he led the conference in 2019 with 13.2 yards per punt return and led the country last season with four special teams touchdowns.

Williams won’t take the field for the Broncos in 2021, though, after he joined tight end John Bates in declaring for the NFL Draft on Christmas Eve.

The Broncos do have a promising, young kicker for Collins to mentor. Jonah Dalmas joined the program as a walk-on last season but earned a scholarship and finished the year 7-of-8 on field goals and hit a career-long kick from 51 yards.