Senior class tracker: Find out which of Boise State’s upperclassmen will return next season

The Boise State football team has 19 players listed on the roster as seniors, redshirt seniors or graduate students, most of whom are unsure about their futures right now.

The NCAA offered all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the effect COVID-19 had on the 2020 season, which was indefinitely suspended in August before the Mountain West announced in September that it would play an eight-game season.

Boise State got seven games in, finishing 5-2, including a loss to San Jose State in the Mountain West championship game. The Broncos had regular-season games against the Spartans and UNLV canceled because of the virus.

Even though the extra year is on the table, former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said in November that every program may not be able to carry that many athletes, given the scholarships that were expected to be available for incoming recruits.

“Just because the NCAA made the rule doesn’t mean every university is going to be able to follow that,” Harsin said. “Nobody knows what the situation is, and it’s not just seniors. It’s everybody on the team. There’s going to have to be some decisions made at the end of the year.”

Some players have already announced their intentions. Others have said they’re leaning toward returning for another season.

More announcements will trickle in, in the coming months, and we’ll keep track of them. Check back to find out which seniors will be back next season and which ones the Broncos will have to replace.

Not returning

CB Avery Williams, R-Sr., 5-9, 195, Pasadena, California

Williams announced Dec. 24 that he won’t return next season and will instead enter the NFL Draft. The former walk-on is a two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, earning the honor for the second consecutive season after leading the country this fall with four special teams touchdowns.

He’s No. 1 all-time at Boise State with nine special teams touchdowns, and Williams has been named an All-American by four organizations, including first-team nods by Sporting News and USA Today.

Williams was also a starter at cornerback. He was named first-team all-conference at the position this season, and he has four career interceptions.

Boise State tight end John Bates (85) catches a pass against defense by Utah State cornerback Zahodri Jackson (14) during game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 42-13. Saturday October, 24, 2020. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman

TE John Bates, R-Sr., 6-6, 256, Lebanon, Oregon

Bates was the first member of the class to declare for the NFL Draft. His announcement Dec. 24 may have come as a surprise to many, given how his role on the offense diminished this season after he suffered a hamstring injury Nov. 6 against BYU.

He tied his career high with five receptions in both of Boise State’s first two games of the season, but he only caught two passes in the final five games and both were against BYU.

Bates finished his college career with 47 catches for 579 yards and two touchdowns.

Boise State offensive lineman Nick Crabtree (73) catches a fumble by Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) end the end zone for a touchdown during the game against Colorado State University at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated CSU 52-21. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman

OT Nick Crabtree, R-Sr., 6-7, 315, Huntington Beach, California

Crabtree announced Dec. 23 that he’s stepping away from football to focus on his professional life.

He joined the Broncos as a tight end in 2016 but transitioned to offensive tackle. The Huntington Beach, California, native appeared in every game last season as a reserve lineman or on special teams before starting at right tackle this fall.

He scored the only touchdown of his career on a fumble recovery against Colorado State, but missed the Broncos’ game at Hawaii for undisclosed reasons.

Crabtree started Boise State’s regular-season finale at Wyoming and the Mountain West championship game, but he split snaps with Uzo Osuji — a transfer from Rice.

Crabtree was one of four new starters on Boise State’s offensive line this season.

Have not announced

WR Octavius Evans, Sr., 6-1, 204

WR CT Thomas, Sr., 5-8, 175

N Kekaula Kaniho, Sr., 5-10, 183

LB Riley Whimpey, Sr., 6-1, 233

CB Jalen Walker, R-Sr., 6-0, 181

LB Brock Miller, R-Sr., 6-4, 234

LB Benton Wickersham, R-Sr., 6-2, 226

LB Nick Provenzano, R-Sr., 5-11, 228

P Joel Velazquez, R-Sr., 6-0, 224

LB Bruno DeRose, R-Sr., 5-11, 231

OL Jake Stetz, R-Sr., 6-2, 308

OL Donte Harrington, R-Sr., 6-2, 304

OT Uzo Usoji, R-Sr., 6-8, 297

TE Mason Sikes, R-Sr., 6-3, 245

S Evan Tyler, Gr., 6-2, 200

STUD Sam Whitney, Gr., 6-2, 225