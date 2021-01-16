Record-setting WR will stay on staff at Boise State; director of recruiting heads to Auburn

Another former Boise State player is staying in the family as Broncos football coach Andy Avalos announced Saturday afternoon that he will retain wide receivers coach Matt Miller.

On Friday, Avalos announced Winston Venable — a former running back at Boise State — will remain on staff as running backs coach.

Miller was hired last January after he spent four seasons at Montana State, coaching wide receivers and serving as offensive coordinator under head coach Jeff Choate, who was a candidate to replace former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin when he left for Auburn.

“Matt is about as blue collar as they come, a Montana boy that loves this program and this community as much as anyone that has put on the jersey,” Avalos said Saturday in a news release. “He was an outstanding wide receiver, and he’s also an outstanding coach. Our student-athletes are fortunate to be able to learn from him, and we’re fortunate to have him mentoring the student-athletes that come into this program.”

A native of Helena, Montana, Miller began his coaching career as an offensive quality control assistant at Boise State in 2015.

He played for the Broncos from 2011 to 2014, earning Football Writers Association of American Freshman All-America honors in 2011 and All-Mountain West selections in 2012 and 2013. He is still Boise State’s career leader in receptions (244) and ranks No. 3 in receiving yards (3,049) and receiving touchdowns (29).

In 2020, Miller was in charge of a unit that was led by wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who paced the Broncos with 52 receptions, 719 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns and is expected back this season.

Avalos’ first staff is coming together.

Former UC Davis offensive coordinator Tim Plough was announced as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Tuesday — the same day former defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson was named defensive coordinator.

Former Utah State assistant Frank Maile will serve as assistant head coach and defensive line coach, and Avalos brought strength coach Reid Kagy and chief of staff Da’vell Winters with him from Oregon. Boise State has also hired assistant strength and conditioning coaches Lucas White and Brandon Pietrzyk.

.@2mattmiller will continue to uphold the Brotherhood Standard and develop Playmakers on The Blue!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/n5s2xlNwVW — Andy Avalos (@AABroncoHC) January 16, 2021

Uscher to Auburn

Boise State director of recruiting Darren Uscher announced Saturday that he’s leaving the program, and he updated his Twitter bio to reflect his new role as Auburn’s director of recruiting.

He’s the fifth member of Harsin’s staff to follow him to Auburn, joining strength coach Jeff Pitman, defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, offensive line coach Brad Bedell and associate athletic director Brad Larrondo. Pitman will coach inside linebackers for the Tigers, and Bedell will coach tight ends.

Uscher joined the staff at Boise State in 2014 after a stint as the director of operations, assistant recruiting coordinator and video coordinator at Georgetown, which is where he earned his master’s degree in sport industry management.

The Broncos’ signed 247Sports’ top-ranked recruiting class every year that he was on staff.