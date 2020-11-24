Only parents will attend Boise State senior day game; Broncos lose 2021 CB recruit

The only fans who will be allowed to attend the Boise State football team’s home game against San Jose State on Saturday will be parents of senior players, a program spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Boise State estimates that about 30 family members will attend.

The university got permission from Central District Health to admit about 1,100 fans into Albertsons Stadium for its home games against BYU (Nov. 6) and Colorado State (Nov. 12). That included about 275 members of the band and spirit squad, between 100 and 200 family members and approximately 500 students.

Boise State also planned to admit 40-50 guests into the Stueckle Sky Center for games and about 35-40 members of the security staff were also on site. All attendees were required to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the stadium, and groups were seated together to ensure social distancing.

Cases of COVID-19 have been steadily climbing in Idaho over the past month, though, which prompted Gov. Brad Little to revert the state back to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan on Nov. 13.

In the current stage, gatherings are limited to 10 people. The limit was 50 people in Stage 3, but the CDH Board of Health made an exception for Boise State games ahead of the Broncos’ contest against rival BYU.

Boise State does plan to live stream its senior day ceremony on Saturday, per a program spokesperson. More information on that is expected Wednesday.

On Monday, Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin said all seniors will take part in the ceremony even if they plan to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has offered fall athletes.

“These seniors will go out there and they’ll run on the field and we’ll have our moment,” Harsin said.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Broncos lose 2021 cornerback

Boise State only has one defensive back left in its 2021 recruiting class after cornerback Oye Adeyi announced on Monday that we was reopening his recruitment.

Adeyi committed to the Broncos in October after sifting through more than 16 scholarship offers from Division I teams, including Rice, Princeton and Mountain West schools Wyoming, Nevada and Air Force.

The three-star defensive back from Mansfield Legacy High School in Texas de-committed from Boise State only days after receiving a scholarship offer from Northwestern.

The only defensive back remaining in the Broncos’ 2021 class is safety Seyi Oladipo — a three-star recruit from Colorado, who also committed in October.

Boise State went heavy on defensive backs in its 2020 class, though, signing seven, including junior college transfer Jonathan Earl, who has yet to see the field, and true freshman Rodney Robinson, who saw early playing time but has been inactive for the past two games.

SAN JOSE STATE AT BOISE STATE

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium

TV: Fox (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman).

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 4-1, 4-0 Mountain West; San Jose State 4-0, 4-0.

Series: Boise State leads 13-0 (last meeting: Boise State won 52-42 in 2019 in San Jose, California)

Vegas line: Boise State by 11

Weather: High of 41 degrees, partly cloudy, 5 mph wind