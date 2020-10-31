Live updates: Bachmeier out for Boise State football’s road opener at Air Force

Boise State will be without starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier and safety JL Skinner for Saturday’s game at Air Force.

Bachmeier and Skinner are two of 29 players inactive for the game. They’re the only starters out.

Boise State did not specify which players are out because of positive COVID-19 tests and those missing the game because of injury or disciplinary reasons, but the team did confirm that just one player is missing because of a positive test.

Last week, the Broncos did not have any players out because of positive tests. Bachmeier completed 20-of-28 passes for 268 yards and four total touchdowns (3 passing) in a 42-13 win over Utah State.

The Mountain West has not designated how long a player must be out after a positive test. In the Pac-12, players that test positive can’t return to competition earlier than 14 days. In the Big Ten, players who test positive must miss at least 21 days.

Graduate transfer Jack Sears, who transferred in from USC, will make his first start as a Bronco.

Teams can only dress 74 players for games this season due to Mountain West COVID-19 protocols

GAME DETAILS

The Boise State football team returns to Falcon Stadium for the first time since 2018 knowing full well what awaits them — an altitude of 6,621 feet, uniformed cadets in the stands and Air Force’s option offense.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:02 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network. The game can also be heard on the radio on KBOI 670 AM or KTIK 93.1 FM.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The 25th-ranked Broncos lead the series 5-3, but two of their three loses have occurred at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado. Boise State lost three in a row to the Falcons in from 2014-16.

“That’s not an easy place to play for us, and I think our guys understand that,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin told reporters earlier this week. “We have tremendous respect for Air Force, their players, their coaches, and we’ve got to make sure that we’re ready to go out there and play our best football, because we know what type of team they are.”

Boise State (1-0) enters the Mountain West matchup fresh off a season-opening 42-13 win against Utah State, while Air Force (1-1) is hoping to recover from a 17-6 loss to lowly San Jose State. The Falcons beat Navy 40-7 on Oct. 3.

Follow the action with our scoring summary, news and notes, and tweets below:

NEWS & NOTES

Cadet attendance optional

Boise State may not end up playing in front of as large a crowd as expected Saturday at Air Force.

Fans are not allowed in Falcon Stadium for the game because of COVID-19, but around 4,300 cadets were expected to be in attendance.

Air Force announced a couple hours before the game that attendance by cadets will be optional, though, because the academy had moved into a higher phase of COVID-19 protocols. Cadet attendance was previously mandatory.

There were no fans in Albertsons Stadium last weekend for the Broncos’ 42-13 win over Utah State in the season opener.

Bowl games announced

Dates and locations for the 2020 college football bowl season were announced on Friday, including the six bowls open for Mountain West teams.

The L.A. Bowl replaces the Las Vegas Bowl as the conference’s top tie-in. The Mountain West champion will play in the game on Dec. 30 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, unless it qualifies for a New Year’s six bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. MT, and the game will air on ESPN.

The Mountain West’s representative will face a team from the Pac-12.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be played Dec. 22 at Albertsons Stadium and feature teams from the Mountain West and MAC. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.

The New Mexico Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 24 at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and feature an opponent from Conference USA or the MAC. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT and the game will air on ESPN.

The Arizona Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tuscon, Arizona and will feature an opponent from MAC. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The conference also has agreements with the Guaranteed Rate Bowl (formerly the Cactus Bowl), which is scheduled for Dec. 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. If the Big 12 and Big Ten don’t have enough qualifying teams, a Mountain West team will be eligible. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. MT and the game will air on ESPN.

Boise State also has an agreement to play in an ESPN-operated bowl game that is likely to be held in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, according to a press release from the conference.

The conference has two less options this year as the Hawaii Bowl and Redbox Bowl (formerly the San Francisco Bowl) are two of six bowl games that have already been canceled.

THIS WEEK’S COVERAGE

Boise State TE Bates is a soon-to-be-married man — and a key part of the Broncos’ offense

Keys to victory, matchups and predictions for Boise State football’s road test at Air Force

Boise State RB Holani developed his ‘uncanny’ vision before stepping on a football field

The secret weapon in Boise State quarterback Bachmeier’s preparation? His girlfriend

Broncos expect unexpected at Air Force; men’s basketball won’t open season vs. Kansas

Boise State just missed the preseason AP Top 25. Then the Broncos dominated Utah State.

Learning to appreciate the weirdness of Boise State’s successful, ‘special’ home opener