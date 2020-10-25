Boise State just missed the preseason AP Top 25. Then the Broncos dominated Utah State.

The Boise State football team needed just one game to crack the AP Top 25 poll.

The Broncos ranked No. 25 in the latest poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

Boise State finished just outside of the top 25 in the AP’s preseason poll, but unlike programs such as Ohio State, Wisconsin, Oregon and Michigan, the Broncos weren’t ranked in the regular season until after a dominant performance in their first game.

On Saturday, Boise State (1-0) rolled past Utah State, 42-13, behind four touchdowns from quarterback Hank Bachmeier, 100 rushing yards from George Holani and 123 receiving yards from Khalil Shakir. Holani and Shakir both notched two touchdowns.

The Broncos are one of five teams from the Group of Five in the top 25. Cincinnati (3-0) is No. 7, Marshall (5-0) is No. 19, Coastal Carolina (5-0) is No. 20 and SMU (5-0) is ranked No. 22.

Boise State returns to action Saturday on the road at Air Force (4 p.m., CBS Sports Network), which lost to San Jose State, 17-6, this weekend.