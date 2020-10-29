The secret weapon in Boise State quarterback Bachmeier’s preparation? His girlfriend

Like a lot of couples, Hank Bachmeier and Jenna Vitamanti studied together in high school.

When Bachmeier graduated early from Murrieta Valley High to enroll at Boise State in January 2019, that dynamic changed — but only slightly.

The quarterback, diligent as he was talented, was making a major leap into trying to become the starter as a true freshman. So, he enlisted his girlfriend’s help.

Nightly, when the pair would FaceTime, Vitamanti would quiz Bachmeier about the Broncos’ playbook. The preparation paid off, of course, as he became the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener for Boise State.

“In high school, I would sometimes help him a bit, but it was not even close to as complicated as when he got to Boise,” Vitamanti said. “The offense is so much more complex. He knew he’d have to put in the extensive amount of work to get where he is.”

Bachmeier would send Vitamanti pages from the Boise State playbook, and she would make flash cards with the play name and all important notes.

“I would literally just have her go over each install and have her read me the formation and the play and then I would go through it in my head,” Bachmeier said. “We’d be on FaceTime for like two hours every night going over it. She’d read play by play and I’d say right hash, left hash, flip the formation, and she’d go through it all.”

Added Vitamanti, “As soon as he got the playbook that spring, we started grinding. I would say the play, he’d draw it up on the whiteboard. Sometimes I’d leave out certain parts of the play call and have him fill in the blank.”

During fall camp last year, then-offensive coordinator Zak Hill praised Bachmeier for his maturity, pointing to his preparation in particular, noting how he “got help from a girl back home.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, who joined the staff at the same time Bachmeier joined the team, immediately noticed his commitment. As new guys, they were putting in similar hours.

“I’d walk out, it would be late and he’d be coming out of the office too, and it’d be like, ‘Good to see you again, Hank,’” Schmedding said.

Nowhere are the perks of that commitment to preparation more evident than in how Bachmeier has played in the Broncos’ two season openers. He threw for 407 yards in his first career start at Florida State and played turnover-free last Saturday against Utah State with three passing touchdowns and one rushing.

“What impresses me most about him is how hard-working he is,” Vitamanti said. “… He’s around the facility morning to night, and when he gets home, he does his homework and he watches film.”

When they first met as high school freshmen, Vitamanti knew that Bachmeier had wanted to be one of the nation’s best quarterbacks. It was a goal his parents helped, home-schooling to allow him to develop more as an athlete. Bachmeier played roller hockey to strengthen his ankles. Soccer and taekwondo helped with agility and strength.

The morning of his debut at Florida State, Vitamanti texted him, saying: “You are literally accomplishing the dream you set for yourself since you were so young.”

Vitamanti got to play a part in that — and she still does.

“I like to joke with him that I’m the reason he’s the starting quarterback,” she said with a laugh.

When Bachmeier throws to teammates in the park during offseason workouts, she often was there to serve as long-snapper. In a pinch, she will catch, but insists she’s a better passer than receiver. They also get their work in keeping up with Harley, the Great Pyrenees puppy Bachmeier recently gave as a surprise gift to Vitamanti, who is a member of the Boise State Spirit Squad.

She still has her flash cards, too, and occasionally she’ll spring a play on him — even if Bachmeier doesn’t need the studying help as much in Year 2 as the starter. Considering that her dream job is to be an NFL sideline reporter, Vitamanti certainly has a leg up with her playbook knowledge.

“It’s honestly awesome to see, how she helps him in that way. … She’s always on top of it, to see that, it’s like, ‘I need that,’” junior wide receiver Khalil Shakir said. “She might be able to come out there and throw some routes and stuff.”

Dave Southorn is a former Boise State football reporter for the Idaho Statesman. He is contributing occasional coverage of the Broncos for us this season.

NO. 25 BOISE STATE AT AIR FORCE

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell). That’s channel 139 on Sparklight, 221 on DirecTV and 158 on Dish Network.

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 1-0; Air Force 1-1

Series: Boise State leads 5-3 (last meeting: Boise State won 30-19 in 2019 in Albertsons Stadium)

Vegas line: Boise State by 14

Weather: High of 62 degrees, clear skies, 8 mph wind at kickoff

Tickets: Fans aren’t allowed because of COVID-19.