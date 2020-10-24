Live: No Boise State players out because of COVID ahead of Utah State opener (pregame)

The Boise State football team opens the coronavirus-delayed 2020 season against Utah State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

Kickoff for the Mountain West matchup is set for 5:15 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

This is the season opener for both teams, and the Broncos lead the all-time series 19-5. Boise State won 56-21 in 2019 in Logan, Utah. The Broncos are a 17-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com.

Fans will not be permitted to attend Saturday’s game because Ada County is in a modified version of Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, which does not allow for gatherings larger than 50 people.

“Following conversations with local health authorities, Boise State has determined it is in the best interest for the health and safety of our community to forego having fans in Albertsons Stadium for football games at this point in time,” the university said in a statement.

Boise State also said it will “continue to monitor the situation in the Treasure Valley throughout the course of the season.”

Follow the action with our scoring summary, news and notes and tweets below:

Broncos missing some key backups

Boise State is without 29 players for Saturday’s season opener against Utah State (5:15 p.m. MT), but none are out because of positive COVID-19 tests, the university announced.

The Mountain West is only allowing teams to dress 74 players for games this season. Boise State has 103 players on the roster, which means the Broncos won’t dress 29 each week.

Boise State didn’t specify which players are out today because of injuries or disciplinary issues, but a few key backups aren’t dressed, including junior college transfer defensive back Jonathan Earl, true freshman safety Semaj Verner and graduate transfer kicker Johnny Messina.

The Broncos don’t have much in the way of depth in the backfield, either. Junior college transfer Taequan Tyler is out for the season after tearing his Achilles, and redshirt sophomore Danny Smith is recovering from offseason surgery. Freshman Obi Gee is also out, leaving just George Holani, Andrew Van Buren and walk-on Tyler Crowe to carry the load.

