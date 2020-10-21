Sibling rivalry: Boise State’s Noa will play for family bragging rights in season opener

Other than pickup games in the backyard of their home in La Mesa, California, Boise State middle linebacker Ezekiel Noa has never taken the field against one of his seven brothers.

That will change Saturday when Utah State comes to Albertsons Stadium for the season opener (5:10 p.m., FS1).

Noa’s younger brother, Eleyon, is a true freshman running back at Utah State, and given the Aggies’ lack of proven depth in the backfield, there’s a good chance the siblings will collide before the game is over.

“It’s been exciting, and obviously the family is always talking about it,” Noa told reporters on Oct. 7. “We’ve definitely got the brother rivalry going, so it’s going to be fun.”

The Mountain West released its football schedule on Oct. 1. Noa and his brother traded texts that night, and the trash talking has playfully escalated by the day.

“Him talking about scoring on us, and me telling him ‘you guys better be ready because we are,’ ” said Noa, who also has two sisters. “This is new for our whole family, and I’m just excited to get out there and play.”

Eleyon was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247Sports. Boise State showed interest, but he chose Logan, Utah. Noa wasn’t thrilled to see his brother join a conference rival, but he made sure to let him make his own decision.

“It was definitely tough realizing he was going there, but it’s here now and we’re both excited,” Noa said. “The main thing I told him was you go to a school that really wants you and the school that you feel like can be your home for the next four or five years.”

Both brothers went to Helix High in La Mesa, California, where Eleyon racked up 5,830 rushing yards during his four-year career — breaking the school record previously held by Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush.

As a junior, Eleyon posted 2,326 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Noa said eye-popping stats like those are the expectation at Helix, which has produced a long list of NFL players, including quarterback Alex Smith and former Boise State cornerback Jamar Taylor.

“There’s a tradition at Helix of having the top program in San Diego, and there’s a standard you have to meet,” Noa said.

Eleyon wasn’t listed on the Aggies’ initial depth chart, which was released Monday, but after senior Jaylen Warren, there isn’t much in the way of experience in the Aggies’ backfield.

Playing behind senior Gerold Bright last fall, Warren posted 569 yards and five touchdowns. He should get the bulk of the carries this season as long as he stays healthy.

The Aggies brought in graduate transfer Devonta’e Henry-Cole, who appeared in 25 games during a four-year career at Utah. But given the physical demands of the position and the likelihood of players missing time due to COVID-19 exposure, Eleyon, fellow true freshman John Gentry and redshirt sophomore Pailate Makakona are likely to see carries.

No matter who he’s tackling, Noa is just excited to be back on the field.

“I feel like I’ve been away from football for a long time,” he said.

Healthy at last

Noa hasn’t played in a game since Sept. 20, 2019, in Boise State’s 30-19 home win over Air Force.

He went into the game as the Broncos’ leading tackler, but he suffered a torn ACL and broken wrist, which sidelined him for the rest of the year.

“Hearing the news was devastating, but it wasn’t my first rodeo,” he said. “The main thing I learned was patience and knowing everything happens for a reason.”

It wasn’t his first bout with a torn ACL. He first suffered the injury during his senior year at Helix, and he redshirted his first season at Boise State while he rehabbed.

Noa said he feels better than ever this season, especially after dropping a few pounds to improve his quickness. He plans to continue growing as the leader of the defense.

“Coach always talks about the (middle) linebacker being the quarterback of the defense, so that’s what I’m trying to do,” Noa said. “It’s about confidence and being back on the field and taking control of whatever the situation may be.”

Noa is part of a deep group of linebackers, which includes seniors Riley Whimpey and Benton Wickersham and N.C. State transfer Brock Miller.

“We obviously have high expectations for him, but everyone in that room knows it’s going to come down to competition,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “They understand the standards that we have.”

The Broncos have spent the better part of a year competing against themselves, but Noa is ready to line up against players in a different uniform and win some family bragging rights.

UTAH STATE AT BOISE STATE

When: 5:10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Kevin Fitzgerald, Robert Smith). That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 0-0; Utah State 0-0

Series: Boise State leads 19-5 (last meeting: Boise State won 56-21 in 2019 in Logan, Utah)

Vegas line: Boise State by 16.5

Weather: 44 degrees, 20% chance of rain, 10 mph wind at kickoff

Tickets: Fans aren’t allowed because of COVID-19.