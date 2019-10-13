Instant Analysis: Backup QBs provide hope that Bachmeier injury won’t derail Boise State

SHARE COPY LINK

Final score: Boise State 59, Hawaii 37

Records: Boise State is 6-0, 3-0 Mountain West; Hawaii is 4-2, 1-1

Why the Broncos won: The defense produced three turnovers on fumbles in the first half to thwart the Rainbow Warriors’ high-octane passing attack, and the offense maintained its composure despite the loss of starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier to injury early in the second quarter.

Main takeaway: There’s no reason to panic about the Bachmeier injury — at least not yet. Sophomore backup Chase Cord and senior third-stringer Jaylon Henderson played well and helped the Broncos to their best offensive performance of the season. At the end of the third quarter, they had combined for 16-of-23 passing for 239 yards and four touchdowns. Cord accounted for three of those touchdowns, but Henderson was given a chance to run an entire drive in the third quarter with the game still in the balance — a first in his career. That drive also ended with a touchdown. Cord, who was the primary backup last year, and Henderson, who was the backup after Cord was injured, give the Broncos enviable experience at the position in an era when backups often transfer.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Broncos also are entering a soft spot in the schedule: at BYU, which fell to 2-4 with a loss to South Florida; the second bye of the season; and a game at San Jose State (3-3, 1-2).

No. 14 Boise State is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in the Group of Five conferences. SMU and Appalachian State are the others. The Broncos have a ton on the line the rest of the season — and with the way the defense is playing, Cord and Henderson seem plenty capable of keeping the wins coming.

Player of the game: Boise State senior wide receiver John Hightower had six catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns by the middle of the fourth quarter. He also took some snaps at quarterback in some run packages.

Play of the game: Boise State junior nickel Kekaula Kaniho, who is from Hawaii, opened the meeting with the Warriors in grand style. He hit wide receiver Cedric Byrd II while fighting off a block on a screen pass, then stripped the ball from Byrd and gained control of it on his way to the turf. The Broncos scored moments later for a 14-0 lead and rolled from there.

What’s next: Boise State plays at struggling rival BYU on Saturday night in Provo, Utah (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).