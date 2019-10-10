Who has the edge and players to watch as Boise State hosts Hawaii in Mountain West tilt

SHARE COPY LINK

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Broncos run the ball

Hawaii plays a more conservative style than Boise State’s recent opponents with two safeties playing back, Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. That should give the Broncos more of an opportunity to run the ball — and likely will force the Broncos to execute in that area with the big-play passing game more limited.

Hawaii has allowed 5.3 yards per carry, which ranks 120th in the nation. It also has allowed 10 rushing touchdowns. Arizona rushed for 178 yards, Oregon State for 263 and Washington for 190.

Boise State has struggled to get the run game going since a strong outing in the opener at Florida State. The Broncos found some success last week with perimeter runs from wide receivers but went 1-for-5 on third- and fourth-and-1.

Edge: Boise State

When the Broncos pass the ball

The Broncos rank 36th in pass efficiency with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier has struggled at times in the red zone but has combined with his receivers for some explosive scoring plays. His touchdown passes have covered 11, 47, 23, 9, 36, 28, 2 and 76 yards.

Deep threat John Hightower (17 catches, 303 yards, three TDs) might have a more difficult time getting open against the Warriors’ scheme. But the Broncos have two outstanding slot receivers in Khalil Shakir (26, 357, two) and CT Thomas (16, 302, three) who also are big-play threats.

Hawaii is 29th in pass efficiency defense and tied for 15th in yards per attempt allowed at 6.0 yards — by far the stingiest pass defense the Broncos have played this year, and those numbers were built with three games vs. Pac-12 opponents.

Edge: Push

When the Warriors run the ball

Hawaii runs nearly 40 percent of the time despite the run-and-shoot’s reputation as an aerial assault. Miles Reed leads the team with 238 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and the team average is a solid 4.4 yards per carry.

“They’ve done a really good job of finding ways to run the ball within that offense,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said.

The Broncos’ defense has been stout all season but doesn’t dominate against the run. They allow 3.7 yards per carry, which is tied for 44th nationally.

Edge: Boise State

When the Warriors pass the ball

Hawaii will chuck the ball more than any Boise State opponent so far — averaging 43 passes for 356.8 yards and 3.8 touchdowns per game. Quarterback Cole McDonald leads the Mountain West in pass efficiency (161.02) and passing touchdowns (17), and he enjoys strong protection (eight sacks allowed) from a line that returned all five starters from last year.

“Those guys are believing right now,” Schmedding said, “and they’re ready to roll, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”

Boise State has limited opponents to a 52.8 percent completion rate and a 116.63 rating, which puts the Broncos 32nd in the nation in pass defense. The Broncos’ success is keyed by a dynamic pass rush, particularly on third down, led by national sacks leader Curtis Weaver (nine). It could be more difficult to get that type of pressure against Hawaii, which throws the ball quickly, putting more pressure on the secondary. The Broncos have three interceptions in 144 passing attempts this season.

Edge: Push

Special teams

Boise State is coming off one of its best special teams performances of the past two seasons. Punter Joel Velazquez rebounded from a rough first month and punt returner Avery Williams helped swing field position with his returns on punts and an onside kick. In a close game, kicker Eric Sachse remains a weapon — he’s 7-for-7 from 41 yards and closer.

Hawaii averages 27.1 yards per kickoff return and has a blocked punt for a touchdown. But Ryan Meskell is 3-for-8 on field goals (four of the misses are from 47-plus yards) and the punters have combined for a meager 39.3-yard average.

Edge: Push

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BOISE STATE

Joel Velazquez, P/K

The Broncos’ junior punter/kicker shook off a month-long slump with a big game last week at UNLV, averaging 42.9 yards on eight punts, nailing a 52-yard field goal and producing five touchbacks on six kickoffs.

“The whole early-on season, I’ve been struggling a lot in punt,” he said. “It was cool to have a better game this past week. I just hit some good punts that I know I’m capable of, and it was really frustrating early on, just knowing what I’m capable of and just not quite getting that in the game. So it was a big step in the right direction but I have a lot more left in me.”

The Broncos entered the UNLV game ranked fifth-worst nationally in punting. They moved up 10 spots in one week. Still, Velazquez said he can punt significantly better than he did in that game.

He also has more range on his field-goal attempts. He figures he can go to 60 yards, at least. He is 1-for-2 this season as the long field-goal kicker. The 52-yarder was the first made field goal of his career.

“I’ve been working really hard for a long time to just go out there and make those kicks, so I was excited about that,” he said.

Boise State punter/kicker Joel Velazquez made a 52-yard field goal last week. He also is the kickoff specialist and starting punter. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Garrett Collingham, TE

Collingham, a redshirt senior, already has career highs with six catches for 69 yards this season — including a 2-yard touchdown at UNLV. He expected to be wide open on the play but a Rebels defender sniffed it out. Collingham broke the tackle attempt anyway to score.

“If that happens, you’ve just got to make a play and make it work,” he said.

Combined with John Bates, the tight ends have 18 catches for 235 yards and two scores this season.

“Our tight ends have been really good,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill said, “and Collingham is one of those versatile guys that he can do it all, and he’s smart. ... It’s fun to see those guys get rewarded with touchdowns.”

Chase Hatada, DE

Hatada’s impact doesn’t always appear on the stat sheet, but coaches and teammates frequently have mentioned the role he has played in the Broncos’ hot defensive start this season. He has 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald rolls out as he is rushed by Nevada defensive end Jaden Lewis earlier this season. Tom R. Smedes AP

HAWAII

Cole McDonald, QB

After missing time last fall with nagging injuries and splitting reps with freshmen Chevan Cordeiro and Jeremy Moussa, the job was McDonald’s to open this season and he’s making the most of it. The redshirt junior is completing 68.9 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,629 yards and 17 touchdowns. On Wednesday, he was named one of 20 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

“As a whole, they’re a very veteran crew. They throw the ball a mile at times but the timing, that’s the thing this year and not just specifically (McDonald), but it’s the whole thing,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “They’re in sync. I mean flat out, they’re in sync, like when they’re supposed to be breaking off their route, the route is broken off and the ball is there on time. He’s very accurate.”

Kalen Hicks, S

A product of national high school powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Hicks is in his second season as a starting safety and he has the athleticism to cover slot receivers in the nickel package. He was third on the team last season in solo tackles and he leads Hawaii this season with 36 tackles and four pass breakups.

“They’re physical, they come downhill and hit and they cover well,” Boise State wide receiver Akilian Butler said of Hawaii’s secondary. “They’re a sound group and they play well together.”

Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd II is tied for second in the nation with nine touchdown catches this season. Tom R. Smedes AP

Cedric Byrd II, WR

Byrd opened the season with a career-high 14 catches for 224 yards and four touchdowns against Arizona. Against Nevada, three of his seven catches went for touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior leads the Rainbow Warriors with 40 catches and 498 yards, and he’s now tied for second in the nation with nine receiving touchdowns. He and Oregon State’s Isaiah Hodgins trail only Arkansas State’s Omar Bayless, who has 10.

“He’s a playmaker and one of the leading receivers in the country for a reason,” Boise State safeties/nickels coach Gabe Franklin said of Byrd. “He does a great job getting open, runs great routes and he’s consistent with his hands, so we’re going to have our hands full on Saturday.”

BOISE STATE DEPTH CHART

Quarterback

19 Hank Bachmeier, 6-1, 202 (Fr.)

10 Chase Cord, 6-2, 208 (RSo.)

9 Jaylon Henderson, 6-1, 210 (RSr.)

Running back

34 Robert Mahone, 5-10, 218 (RJr.)

21 Andrew Van Buren, 6-0, 223 (So.)

24 George Holani, 5-11, 192 (Fr.)

Wide receiver

16 John Hightower, 6-2, 172 (Sr.)

1 Octavius Evans, 6-1, 209 (Jr.)

Wide receiver

6 CT Thomas, 5-8, 182 (Jr.) OR

2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (So.)

Wide receiver

7 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 182 (RSr.)

82 Stefan Cobbs, 6-0, 178 (RFr.)

18 Billy Bowens, 6-1, 187 (RFr.)

Tight end

85 John Bates, 6-6, 255 (RJr.)

5 Garrett Collingham, 6-4, 242 (RSr.)

47 Matt Pistone, 6-3, 246 (RSr.)

88 Tyneil Hopper, 6-2, 231 (RFr.)

Left tackle

76 Ezra Cleveland, 6-6, 310 (RJr.)

73 Nick Crabtree, 6-7, 295 (RJr.)

Left guard

77 John Molchon, 6-5, 318 (RSr.)

72 Dallas Holliday, 6-3, 306 (RFr.)

Center

67 Garrett Larson, 6-4, 303 (RSr.)

55 Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, 6-2, 293 (RFr.)

Right guard

79 Eric Quevedo, 6-4, 302 (RSr.)

68 Jake Stetz, 6-2, 294 (RSo.)

Right tackle

70 John Ojukwu, 6-6, 300 (RSo.)

69 Garrett Curran, 6-5, 292 (RFr.)

Defensive end

93 Chase Hatada, 6-3, 262 (Sr.)

54 Matt Locher, 6-2, 270 (RSr.) OR

40 Jabari Watson, 6-1, 269 (RJr.)

Nose tackle

98 Sonatane Lui, 6-1, 283 (Sr.)

57 Emmanuel Fesili, 6-2, 312 (Sr.) OR

90 Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 306 (So.)

Defensive tackle

55 David Moa, 6-3, 296 (6YSr.)

62 Scott Matlock, 6-4, 283 (RFr.)

STUD end

99 Curtis Weaver, 6-3, 265 (RJr.)

38 Demetri Washington, 6-3, 254 (RFr.)

Weak-side linebacker

44 Riley Whimpey, 6-1, 233 (Jr.)

3 Brandon Hawkins, 6-2, 217 (RFr.)

Middle linebacker

25 Benton Wickersham, 6-2, 230 (R.Jr.)

48 Bruno DeRose, 5-11, 223 (RJr.)

Nickel/strong-side LB

28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5-10, 182 (Jr.)

20 Roman Kafentzis, 6-1, 212 (RSo.)

Cornerback

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 198 (RJr.)

8 Markel Reed, 6-0, 176 (Fr.)

Cornerback

15 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 179 (RJr.)

22 Tyric LeBeauf, 6-2, 180 (RFr.)

Boundary Safety

10 Kekoa Nawahine, 6-2, 207 (Sr.)

33 JL Skinner, 6-4, 213 (Fr.)

Field Safety

4 DeAndre Pierce, 5-11, 180 (RJr.)

21 Tyreque Jones, 6-2, 201 (RSo.) OR

5 Evan Tyler, 6-2, 195 (RSr.)

Kicker

36 Eric Sachse, 5-10, 198 (RSr.)

46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 225 (RJr.)

Kick returner

16 John Hightower, 6-2, 172 (Sr.)

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 198 (RJr.)

Punter

46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 225 (RJr.)

36 Eric Sachse, 5-10, 198 (RSr.)

Punt returner

26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 198 (RJr.)

2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (So.)

HAWAII DEPTH CHART

Quarterback

1 Cole McDonald, 6-4, 220 (Jr.)

12 Chevan Cordeiro, 6-1, 190 (Fr.)

Running back

21 Fred Holly III, 6-0, 200 (Jr.)

26 Miles Reed, 5-8, 190 (So.)

Wide receiver

23 Jared Smart, 6-0, 190 (Jr.)

84 Nick Mardner, 6-5, 190 (Fr)

Wide receiver

3 Jason-Matthew Sharsh, 6-0, 190 (Sr.)

85 Lincoln Victor, 5-10, 165 (Fr.)

Wide receiver

6 Cedric Byrd II, 5-9, 175 (Sr.)

14 James Phillips, 5-9, 155 (So.)

Wide receiver

9 JoJo Ward, 5-9, 175 (Sr.)

15 Jonah Panoke, 6-2, 185 (Fr.)

Left tackle

75 Ilm Manning, 6-4, 280 (So.)

78 Ernest Moore, 6-8, 300 (Jr.)

Left guard

57 J.R. Hensley, 6-5, 320 (Sr.)

55 Micah Vanterpool, 6-6, 315 (So.)

Center

63 Taaga Tuulima, 6-2, 310 (Jr.)

72 Kohl Levao, 6-6, 340 (Sr.)

Right guard

52 Solo Vaipulu, 6-2, 300 (So.)

67 Bubba Wa‘a, 6-2, 295 (Fr.)

Right tackle

74 Gene Pryor, 6-3, 305 (Jr.)

58 Joey Nu‘uanu-Kuhi‘iki, 6-3, 290 (Jr.)

Defensive end

43 Mason Vega, 6-3, 275 (Jr.)

49 Manly Williams, 6-2, 245 (Sr.)

Nose tackle

55 Blessman Ta‘ala, 6-1, 300 (So.)

69 Azia Se‘ei, 5-11, 275 (Sr.)

Defensive tackle

95 Kendall Hune, 6-3, 285 (Sr.)

92 DJuan Matthews, 5-11, 280 (Jr.)

Defensive end

96 Kaimana Padello, 6-0, 225 (Sr.)

48 Derek Thomas, 6-3, 225 (Jr.)

Linebacker

27 Solomon Matautia, 6-1, 230 (Sr.)

15 Paul Scott, 6-1, 210 (So.)

Linebacker

2 Jeremiah Pritchard, 6-0, 225 (Jr.)

12 Kana‘i Picanco, 6-1, 225 (Sr.) OR

53 Darius Muasau, 6-1, 225 (Fr.)

Nickel

8 Eugene Ford, 6-2, 200 (Jr.)

20 Zach Wilson, 6-1, 185 (Jr.)

Cornerback

18 Cortez Davis, 5-11, 180 (Jr.)

7 Akil Francisco, 6-1, 170 (So.)

Safety

3 Kalen Hicks, 6-3, 215 (Sr.)

5 Khoury Bethley, 5-10, 200 (So.)

Safety

22 Ikem Okeke, 6-0, 200 (Sr.)

29 Donovan Dalton, 6-4, 200 (So.) OR

11 Justice Augafa, 5-11, 210 (Sr.)

Cornerback

4 Rojesterman Farris II, 6-1, 185 (Sr.)

21 Michael Washington, 6-0, 165 (Fr.)

Kicker

17 Ryan Meskell, 6-0, 185 (Sr.)

52 Michael Boyle, 6-1, 175 (Fr.)

Kick returner

85 Lincoln Victor, 5-10, 165 (Fr.)

6 Cedric Byrd II, 5-9, 175 (Sr.)

Punter

9 Stan Gaudion, 6-3, 210 (Jr.)

36 Ben Scruton, 6-1, 200 (Sr.)

Punt returner

6 Cedric Byrd II, 5-9, 175 (Sr.)

23 Jared Smart, 6-0, 190 (Jr.)