Boise State football renames iconic Hammer award for memorable special-teamer

One of the most meaningful symbols of the Boise State football program has a new name.

The Hammer has been renamed in honor of former Boise State fullback and special-teamer Dan Paul, who died in July of unknown causes. Paul played at Boise State from 2008 to 2012.

The “Dan Paul Hammer” traditionally goes to the player who made the biggest hit on special teams in the previous game, although that definition has expanded over the years to include other significant plays and performances. The player with the Hammer leads the Broncos onto the field for the next game.

Hammer imagery is omnipresent in the Bleymaier Football Center, including a giant photo that can be seen by those passing by the building. The Hammer display in the locker room has included a photo of Paul since the building was completed in 2013, coach Bryan Harsin said.

Paul appeared in 49 games while playing some of the most physical roles on the team. Current members of the football program are wearing “Live Like Dan” wristbands.

“He was a great Bronco,” Harsin said. “... The Hammer was a pretty easy decision based off what he did here, what (the Hammer) represents, who he is, was, and what we want to be able to do moving forward.”

Paul will be honored before Saturday’s game against Hawaii with many of his family members in attendance.

The Hammer tradition was started in 2006 by then-special teams coach Jeff Choate. It quickly became symbolic of the “blue collar” mantra that is a key part of the football program.

“What’s more blue collar than going out and busting your tail on special teams?” Choate told the Idaho Statesman in 2007. “It’s a major badge of honor.”

But it wasn’t his idea for the Hammer winner to lead the team onto the field. That happened organically, with players telling the first winner — defensive back Austin Smith — to move to the front as the team took the field.

“The kids decided on their own that that would be the guy to lead the team out of the tunnel,” Choate said in 2007. “That’s how tradition is developed. That’s a big deal, getting to lead that group out. ... Hopefully it will be around here a long time. The longer it’s around, the bigger deal it will become.”

Your energy and passion was contagious.



Your selfless attitude made the people around you better.



You will be missed Dan Paul.



Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/2Lymix0zoI — Tim Socha (@coachtimsocha) July 12, 2019

Fiesta Bowl reunion

The Broncos also will honor the 2010 Fiesta Bowl champs (2009 season) on Saturday in honor of the 10th anniversary of that team. The 2009 Broncos went 14-0, including a 17-10 win against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl — a year after losing to the Horned Frogs in the Poinsettia Bowl.

The 2009 team, with Kellen Moore at quarterback, finished a school-record No. 4 in the polls. More than 40 members of the team are expected to attend.

“That was a special year,” Harsin said. “You get a chance to play a team you lost to the year before in the bowl game ... a chance to go play again and right some of those wrongs, and those guys did that. And the expectations of that season, too, they were able to handle it.”

HAWAII AT NO. 14 BOISE STATE

When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, FieldTurf)

TV: ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 5-0 overall, 2-0 Mountain West; Hawaii is 4-1, 1-0

Series: Boise State leads 12-3 (last meeting: Boise State won 52-16 on Nov. 12, 2016, at Hawaii)

Vegas line: Boise State by 12 1/2

Weather: 62 degrees, mostly sunny, 5-10 mph wind