Boise State’s Weaver sets a record; maligned punter shines; Bachmeier’s dad attends

Boise State STUD end Curtis Weaver, middle, recorded three sacks Saturday night against UNLV to set the Mountain West record for career sacks at 29.5. Boise State Athletics

It took just 32 games for Boise State STUD end Curtis Weaver to break a Mountain West career record.

Weaver, a junior, collected three sacks Saturday night at UNLV to reach 29.5 for his career. That’s a Mountain West record, surpassing BYU’s Jan Jorgensen (2006-09) and TCU’s Jerry Hughes (2006-09).

Weaver has nine sacks this season. He was tied for third nationally going into the game.

“When he gets on the field, you see his dark side, and he goes out there and balls out,” sophomore wide receiver Khalil Shakir said.

Velazquez delivers big kick

Boise State junior punter Joel Velazquez struggled with consistency through the first four games but he had a few minutes late in the first half against UNLV that should boost his confidence.

First, Velazquez booted a 49-yard punt that was fair caught at the UNLV 5-yard line. Then he hammered a 52-yard field goal on the final play of the first half — coming in for starter Eric Sachse because Velazquez has a much stronger leg.

Velazquez had missed a 51-yarder against Portland State but showed he had plenty of leg for it. This one was true — and it was the first made field goal of Velazquez’s career. He also is the kickoff specialist and has competed for the kicker job during his career.

The 52-yarder tied for the sixth-longest in school history and was the longest since Kyle Brotzman made a 52-yarder in 2010 against Utah State.

Velazquez averaged 42.9 yards on eight punts with a long of 56. He came into the game averaging 35.9 yards.

“He’s been challenged,” coach Bryan Harsin said. “We know that. And he stepped up tonight. ... This is exactly what he was asked to do.”

One starter returns

Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce and right tackle John Ojukwu, starters who were injured in the season opener at Florida State, were available to play at UNLV. Ojukwu started but Pierce didn’t play. Pierce will play next week, Harsin said after the game.

Ojukwu’s return allowed the Broncos to start their usual five linemen for the first time since the opener. They used four different lineups in the first four games.

Boise State breaks through in first

The Broncos opened October by scoring first for the first time this season. UNLV went three and out on its opening drive, and the Broncos zipped 70 yards in just over 2 minutes for a touchdown on their opening drive.

The Broncos entered the game having been outscored 38-20 in the first quarter this season.

“That was a big thing going through the bye week,” Weaver said. “We wanted to start fast. You see teams coming off the bye start lackadaisical, but we came out and started fast.”

Garrett Collingham breaks the tackle and scores his first TD of the season from a yard out!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/4PcZTiD6yC — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 6, 2019

Bachmeier’s dad attends

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier’s dad, Michael, attended the UNLV game. Michael had brain surgery in August, and the season opener marked the first time he had missed one of his son’s games. Bachmeier, who is from Murrieta, California, had 33 people in Las Vegas for the game.

Bachmeier was 19-for-30 for 299 yards and two touchdowns with one sack and no turnovers.

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, far left, and his dad, Michael, far right. Courtesy of Bachmeier family/Boise State

Quick hits

Boise State wore all white. ... Center Garrett Larson was Boise State’s single-game captain. ... This is UNLV’s last season at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Rebels move into the new home of the Oakland Raiders next season. ... Cornerback Avery Williams carried the Hammer. ... Boise State won the coin toss and deferred. ... Boise State didn’t allow a point in the first half for the first time since the 2018 Wyoming game. It was the Broncos’ fourth half shutout this season, joining the three second halves to open the season. ... The crowd of 24,681 was the largest at home for UNLV since UCLA visited on Sept. 12, 2015. Most of the fans on the east side of the stadium were wearing blue and orange.