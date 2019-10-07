Boise State Football
No. 14 Boise State football’s matchup at BYU will have another late kickoff
Get ready for another late kickoff Boise State football fans.
No. 14 Boise State (5-0) will face BYU (2-3) at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The game will air on ESPN2. The time and TV were announced Monday.
The Cougars play at USF this Saturday, while Boise State hosts Hawaii in a Mountain West showdown Saturday at Albertsons Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).
The BYU game is the eighth Boise State game scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. or later Mountain time this season. Two more (Wyoming and New Mexico) are still awaiting game times from ESPN.
