Boise State football’s 2019 schedule has been released. The finish will be tricky.

With the Super Bowl over and the college football season all wrapped up, it is truly time to look ahead to the 2019 season.

And what better way than with Monday’s release of the Mountain West football schedule, which sets the weekends for Boise State’s slate.

The Broncos will be home for a month following their Aug. 31 opener against Florida State until their first Mountain West road game Oct. 5 at UNLV. It is the first time since 2007 Boise State will have three straight home games. With the schedule’s rotation, Boise State plays UNLV, Hawaii and San Jose State from the West Division.

Boise State twice will have consecutive road games, tentatively set for Oct. 19 at BYU and Nov. 2 at San Jose State, with a challenging finish to the year Nov. 23 and 30 at Utah State and Colorado State, respectively.

At home, Boise State will face Marshall and Portland State in nonconference play, and in Mountain West play host Air Force, Hawaii, Wyoming and New Mexico.

Specific kickoff dates and times will be announced at a later date. It is not uncommon, as most fans know, to play on a Thursday or Friday night, but the sequence of games is set.

Last season, Boise State played for 10 straight weeks following its bye. This season, the Broncos have two byes, on the final weekends of September and October, because the calendar provides an extra Saturday during the college football season.

Coming off a 10-3 season in which they won a second straight Mountain Division title, the Broncos begin spring practices early next month. They’ll be breaking in a new starting quarterback and running back and must replace their top two receivers. However, the entire offensive line is set to return, along with seven of their top 10 tacklers on defense.

Season tickets are slated to go on sale Tuesday.

BOISE STATE 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Florida State (Jacksonville)





Saturday, Sept. 7: vs. Marshall

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Portland State

Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Air Force

Saturday, Oct. 5: at UNLV

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Hawaii

Saturday, Oct. 19: at BYU

Saturday, Nov. 2: at San Jose State

Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Nov 16: vs. New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 23: at Utah State

Saturday, Nov. 30: at Colorado State

Note: These dates reflect the weekend the game will be played; exact dates are subject to change.