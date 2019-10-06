Family ties help Boise State snag commitment from Texas defensive lineman

Nick Booker-Brown of Westfield High in Houston, Texas, recently committed to the Boise State football team. 247Sports.com

The family atmosphere within the Boise State football program is taking more of a literal turn these days.

For the second time this season, a 2020 recruit announced he will follow his brother’s lead by committing to the Broncos.

Nick Booker-Brown, the younger brother of current Boise State middle linebacker Josh Booker-Brown, announced his commitment to the Broncos via Twitter on Sunday.

THIS WHAT YALL BEEN WAITING ON pic.twitter.com/eFYCkEcjc7 — BOOK BOOK 16 (@Nick_booker16) October 6, 2019

The younger Booker-Brown is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman at Westfield High in Houston, Texas. He had offers from at least 19 schools, according to Rivals.com, which gave him a three-star rating.

In three games this season, Booker-Brown has 20 total tackles, including five tackles for loss and three sacks, according to MaxPreps.com.

Booker-Brown is the eighth known commit in the Broncos’ 2020 class and the second defensive lineman.

In August, the younger brother of standout nickel Kekaula Kaniho verbally committed to the Broncos. Kaonohi Kaniho is currently a senior at Kahuku High in Hawaii.