Boise State Football
Boise State football moves up in Top 25 polls after win in Las Vegas
The Boise State football team moved up to No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Poll on Sunday.
The Broncos were No. 16 (AP) and No. 15 (USA Today) last week.
Boise State is 5-0 after beating UNLV 38-13 on Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Broncos return home to face 4-1 Hawaii at 8:15 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2).
Other Group of Five teams in the AP poll include No. 21 SMU, No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Cincinnati, all from the American Athletic Conference. In the Coaches’ Poll, it’s No. 20 Memphis and No. 22 SMU. Cincinnati is 26th.
Here’s my AP ballot:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. LSU
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Florida
7. Wisconsin
8. Oklahoma
9. Auburn
10. Oregon
11. Notre Dame
12. Texas
13. Penn State
14. Michigan
15. Iowa
16. Boise State
17. Utah
18. Wake Forest
19. Arizona State
20. Cincinnati
21. Baylor
22. Cal
23. Appalachian State
24. SMU
25. Virginia
Dropped out: Washington, UCF, Oklahoma State
Also considered: Minnesota, Memphis
