Boise State football moves up in Top 25 polls after win in Las Vegas

SHARE COPY LINK

The Boise State football team moved up to No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Poll on Sunday.

The Broncos were No. 16 (AP) and No. 15 (USA Today) last week.

Boise State is 5-0 after beating UNLV 38-13 on Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Broncos return home to face 4-1 Hawaii at 8:15 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2).

Other Group of Five teams in the AP poll include No. 21 SMU, No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Cincinnati, all from the American Athletic Conference. In the Coaches’ Poll, it’s No. 20 Memphis and No. 22 SMU. Cincinnati is 26th.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ ▪ ▪

Here’s my AP ballot:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. LSU

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Florida

7. Wisconsin

8. Oklahoma

9. Auburn

10. Oregon

11. Notre Dame

12. Texas

13. Penn State

14. Michigan

15. Iowa

16. Boise State

17. Utah

18. Wake Forest

19. Arizona State

20. Cincinnati

21. Baylor

22. Cal

23. Appalachian State

24. SMU

25. Virginia

Dropped out: Washington, UCF, Oklahoma State

Also considered: Minnesota, Memphis