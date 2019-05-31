Boise State Football

Boise State football nabs late 2019 commitment in junior college linebacker

The Boise State football team has officially signed 15 players to their 2019 recruiting class. By

Recruiting never sleeps, and even with a vast majority of Boise State’s 2019 signees in the fold for at least four months, the Broncos added another Friday.

Josh Booker-Brown, a 6-foot-3, 238-pound inside linebacker from Pearl River (Miss.) Community College, committed to the Broncos’ 2019 class, and will be on campus this summer.

A Houston native, Booker-Brown played last year at Pearl River and will join Boise State as a junior with a redshirt year available. He had 41 tackles in nine games in 2018 to go with two sacks and three blocked kicks. In 2017, he played in seven games at UTSA.

Booker-Brown visited last weekend, along with his brother Nick, a 2020 defensive tackle who picked up a Boise State offer following the weekend. Booker-Brown also had interest from Boise State, TCU and Iowa State out of high school.

Boise State has some unknowns at linebacker after senior-to-be middle linebacker Tyson Maeva was dismissed from the team following the season, and weakside linebacker Riley Whimpey is recovering from a torn ACL. Junior middle linebacker Benton Wickersham was put on scholarship in January.

See the rest of the Broncos’ 2019 signing class here.

Check out some of Booker-Brown’s highlights below.

Dave Southorn

Dave Southorn is a 2004 graduate from the University of Colorado. He has covered Boise State athletics since 2005, and worked at the Idaho Statesman since 2013. He’s won multiple Idaho Press Club awards and once won a contest designing a play for the Seattle Seahawks.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

