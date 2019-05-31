Boise State football nabs late 2019 commitment in junior college linebacker

Boise State’s Bryan Harsin on recruiting new players The Boise State football team has officially signed 15 players to their 2019 recruiting class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Boise State football team has officially signed 15 players to their 2019 recruiting class.

Recruiting never sleeps, and even with a vast majority of Boise State’s 2019 signees in the fold for at least four months, the Broncos added another Friday.

Josh Booker-Brown, a 6-foot-3, 238-pound inside linebacker from Pearl River (Miss.) Community College, committed to the Broncos’ 2019 class, and will be on campus this summer.

We been doing this since josh was 4 years old . And I’m so proud of him for completing the next mission . People who doubted my son and turn their back on him . ITS TIME @BroncoSportsFB @thereal4one @247Sports @skhanjr



Committed Boise State Josh Booker brown #41 pic.twitter.com/Y889YLpct9 — Stephanie B (@Stephanie000071) May 31, 2019

A Houston native, Booker-Brown played last year at Pearl River and will join Boise State as a junior with a redshirt year available. He had 41 tackles in nine games in 2018 to go with two sacks and three blocked kicks. In 2017, he played in seven games at UTSA.

Booker-Brown visited last weekend, along with his brother Nick, a 2020 defensive tackle who picked up a Boise State offer following the weekend. Booker-Brown also had interest from Boise State, TCU and Iowa State out of high school.

Boise State has some unknowns at linebacker after senior-to-be middle linebacker Tyson Maeva was dismissed from the team following the season, and weakside linebacker Riley Whimpey is recovering from a torn ACL. Junior middle linebacker Benton Wickersham was put on scholarship in January.

Check out some of Booker-Brown’s highlights below.