Other schools made late push, but Boise State QB commit Hank Bachmeier ready to sign

Hank Bachmeier committed to the Boise State football team in May over plenty of Power Five conference offers. And even as those schools made a late push before the start of Wednesday’s early signing period, the quarterback’s mind has been set for a long time.

“It’s been a little crazy the last few days, but I’m a Bronco through and through,” Bachmeier said Tuesday.

Bachmeier, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High, plans to sign Wednesday morning with the Broncos, ending a recruitment that started his freshman year. He had offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Colorado, California and Washington State before choosing Boise State. He said SEC schools were among those that reached out recently.

Ranked by 247Sports.com as one of the top 10 pro-style passers in the nation, he is perhaps the most touted recruit in Boise State history. He’s kept a low profile since his commitment, but that wasn’t an implication he wavered on his commitment.

“I just wanted to keep focused on the next step. I stayed solid, told those other schools I’d found my fit,” Bachmeier said.

In four years at Murrieta Valley, Bachmeier threw for 13,150 yards and rushed for 2,190. He had 156 touchdown passes to 30 interceptions and rushed for 32 more touchdowns.

Bachmeier said relationships and scheme were major parts of why he initially chose Boise State and said he’s worked out daily, ready to “work my butt off for (coach) Bryan Harsin and (offensive coordinator) Zak Hill.” He plans to enroll in January and compete for the starting job as Brett Rypien has graduated.

“I’m ready to learn as much as I can,” Bachmeier said. “... I think my No. 1 concern right now is going shopping for cold-weather clothes, long johns and boots, stuff like that. I’m excited to get up there.”