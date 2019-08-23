Quarterback, Idaho prep star the latest to leave Boise State football team

Boise State QB recruit Kaiden Bennett highlights Watch some high school highlights of Boise State quarterback recruit Kaiden Bennett of Folsom High in California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch some high school highlights of Boise State quarterback recruit Kaiden Bennett of Folsom High in California.

Two more true freshmen are leaving the Boise State football program.

Quarterback Kaiden Bennett and running back Keegan Duncan are no longer on the Broncos’ roster, a Boise State spokesman confirmed Friday. Freshman receiver DK Blaylock left the team last week.

That makes four players — and potentially five — from the Broncos’ touted 2019 recruiting class that won’t even make it to the first day of school. Tight end Austin Griffin, a transfer from Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) College, was academically ineligible, and inside linebacker Josh Booker-Brown from Pearl River (Mississippi) Community College has yet to arrive on campus.

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Bennett put up big numbers for Folsom (Calif.) High last fall, completing 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,993 yards with 60 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also rushed 62 times for 431 yards and 12 more TDs.

Duncan, a 6-2, 216-pound running back from Declo High, was voted the Idaho Statesman’s 2A All-Idaho Player of the Year and Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year last fall. Duncan led the Hornets to back-to-back state titles and 25 straight wins.

He ran for 2,041 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior, averaging 15.7 yards per carry. He caught 19 passes for 595 yards and 13 TDs, threw four TDs, and returned three punts, two kickoffs and two INTs for scores, giving him 51 total touchdowns in 12 games. Duncan was recently seen on crutches at Boise State’s hike to the top of Table Rock.

