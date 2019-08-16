A key piece of BSU’s ‘impressive’ 2019 recruiting class is no longer on the team

Boise State’s Bryan Harsin on recruiting new players The Boise State football team has officially signed 15 players to their 2019 recruiting class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Boise State football team has officially signed 15 players to their 2019 recruiting class.

Boise State true freshman wide receiver DK Blaylock is no longer part of the team and has been removed from the team’s roster, a Boise State spokesman confirmed with the Statesman on Friday. Blaylock is listed in the transfer portal on 247sports.com.

Blaylock, a 6-foot-5, 175 pound receiver from Texas, caught 51 passes for 1,161 yards and 20 touchdowns in his senior season at New Deal High. He committed to Iowa State in June 2018 but signed with the Broncos in February. He was a consensus three-star recruit.

Boise State’s 2019 recruiting class, anchored by consensus four-star quarterback recruit Hank Bachmeier, ranked No. 48 in the nation, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. It was hailed as one of the best classes ever for a Group of Five program.

“I would say ... it’s the most impressive class I’ve seen a Group of Five team ever sign,” 247Sports.com national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman told the Statesman in February.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The transfer portal has been a major talking point since its inception in 2018. It is a database of student-athletes wishing to leave their current school. Programs cannot stop a player from entering the portal, which leaves “the process ... in the hands of athletes — past situations where universities blocked talented players from leaving are no longer permissible,” per Sports Illustrated. Once entered in the portal, coaches from across the country can begin contacting the players.

Boise State has three other true freshman receivers (Khyheem Waleed, Shea Whiting and Trevor Cole) on its roster.

The Broncos boast a deep receiving corps, led by senior John Hightower (504 yards, 6 touchdowns), junior CT Thomas (656 yards, 3 touchdowns), redshirt senior Akilian Butler (204 yards, 2 touchdowns ) and sophomore Khalil Shakir (204 total yards from scrimmage, 2 touchdowns). The Broncos also return highly touted junior Octavius Evans, who played in just five games last season due to a high-ankle sprain. He missed spring practices with a broken foot. Prior to last season, Evans was given the vaunted No. 1 jersey.

The leading receivers from 2018, Sean Modster (978 yards, 8 touchdowns) and AJ Richardson (828 yards, 8 touchdowns), both graduated.