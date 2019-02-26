Boise State Football

Boise State football quarterback profile: Hank Bachmeier

By Dave Southorn

February 26, 2019

Boise State begins spring football practices Friday and, from the start, no position will be scrutinized more than quarterback.

With Brett Rypien having graduated, the job to replace him is wide open, with four scholarship players taking part in spring ball, two of them true freshmen. A fifth, sophomore Chase Cord, is rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in October, with a return for fall camp targeted.

“It’s an exciting time,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “… They’re all hungry.”

We have taken a look at the competitors as the start of practices draw near, from the eldest to the youngest.

Previously: Jaylon Henderson, Chase Cord, Riley Smith, Kaiden Bennett.

HANK BACHMEIER

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, freshman

Stats: One of the most accomplished passers in Southern California history, he threw for 13,150 yards and accounted for 188 total TDs. As a senior, he threw for 3,149 yards (64.5 percent) with 32 TDs and nine INTs. He rushed for 520 yards and 11 TDs.

Analysis: The second-highest recruit ever signed by Boise State, according to 247Sports.com, he is an early enrollee in for the spring along with fellow freshman Kaiden Bennett. Though he had Pac-12, SEC and Big 12 offers, he committed last spring because of what he thought was the ideal fit. His size, solid arm strength and above-average athleticism seem to fit the mold of a Boise State quarterback very well. An ESPN scouting report stated that he “Needs to develop as a progression reader.”

Quotable: “Hank’s a very accurate quarterback, he’s got a ton of experience … he’s one of those guys that’s athletic, can make all the throws from the pocket. We feel like he’s going to be a great fit here.” - offensive coordinator Zak Hill

