Boise State football officially adds more to its impressive recruiting class

Follow along here as we add the bios of Boise State’s newest signees for the 2019 recruiting class.
The Broncos are expected to sign a very small amount, as only three known commitments planned to sign Wednesday. Fifteen new recruits signed in December. Their bios are below.
Boise State’s class is expected to be ranked No. 1 among Group of Five schools and is seen by some as perhaps the best ever.
WR DK Blaylock, 6-5, 175, New Deal (Texas) High
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…rated as one of the top 100 wide receivers in the nation, per ESPN…in his final prep campaign, caught 51 passes for 1,161 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to Texas District 2-2A Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player honors…was also named Class 2A All-State honorable mention…also rushed nine times for 43 yards…as a junior, caught 21 passes for 336 yards and three scores, earning first-team All-District 2-2A honors…also rushed 12 times for 173 yards and three TDs…two-way player earned second-team all-district honors at safety as a junior after recording 19 tackles, and second-team all-district honors at cornerback as a senior after recording 32...also a standout basketball player, was named Lone Star Varsity Boys Basketball Preseason Player of the Year entering his senior campaign…as a junior averaged a double-double – 23 points and 12 rebounds per game – while also averaging eight assists per game.
SIGNED IN DECEMBER
QB Hank Bachmeier, 6-2, 200, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High
Among pro-style quarterbacks, rated No. 6 nationally at his position by Rivals, No. 9 by 247Sports and No. 14 by ESPN. A four-year starter who completed 797-of-1,182 passes for 13,150 yards (.675), 156 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Also rushed 317 times for 2,190 yards and 32 TDs. His career passing TDs are the most in the history of the CIF Southern Section.
“He was about the fit, that’s one of the things I enjoyed about Hank when I got to know him. ... He had other teams coming after him late, he had options to go different places, but he stuck with what mattered to him, and that was fit and that was culture and that was Boise State,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.
STUD Isaiah Bagnah, 6-5, 245, Lethbridge (Alberta) Collegiate Institute
Three-star recruit according to ESPN and 247Sports, the first Lethbridge Collegiate Institute player to sign with a Division I program since former Boise State offensive lineman Jon Gott in 2004. As a senior, named first-team All-Canada and first-team All-Provincial.
“We wanted to find a guy in Canada, and Sam Miller, one of our recruiting graduate assistants, came to me in April and was like, you have to see this guy,” STUD ends coach Spencer Danielson said. “ ... He looks the part, and he’ll help us win on the edge.”
QB Kaiden Bennett, 6-0, 175, Folsom (Calif.) High
A two-year starter at one of the nation’s most prolific offensive schools, as a senior he completed 197-of-268 passes for 3,993 yards (73.5 percent), 60 TDs and just four interceptions en route to a second straight state title. He also rushed 62 times for 431 yards and 12 TDs.
“Kaiden, back-to-back state champion ... came up here on an unofficial visit, he was sold the day he came up here,” Harsin said. “There were a lot of other schools that started talking to him late, didn’t matter.”
DL Michael Callahan, 6-4, 255, Yorba Linda (Calif.) High
Averaged 4.3 tackles per game in his career, including 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, and was a two-year captain. As a senior, he had 69 tackles, including 11 for loss and two sacks. Was credited with seven QB hurries, earning Crestview League Lineman of the Year honors.
“There’s no question he’s a Durrant Miles, Sam McCaskill-type of guy in a lot of different ways, in terms of his mentality, the type of player he is and the intangibles he’s going to bring to our program,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said.
OL Ben Dooley, 6-5, 295, Fallon (Nev.) Churchill County High
Rated the No. 11 prospect in Nevada by ESPN and No. 12 by 247Sports, the Northern League Lineman of the Year played offense and defense. He also is a wrestler who won a state title as a junior. He won the Wiley Dobbs Invitational in Twin Falls on Saturday.
“He’s only played two or three years of football, which is exciting because you can mold him, and he’s really just scratching the surface,” offensive line coach Brad Bedell said. “He’s an athletic, powerful kid. There’s a lot to work with.”
RB Keegan Duncan, 6-3, 220, Declo High
Four-star prospect according to 247Sports, was named Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018. He rushed for 2,041 yards and had 3,620 all-purpose yards, scoring 51 total touchdowns as a senior. He won back-to-back 2A state titles in football, and in track took state titles in the 200- (22.21 seconds) and 400-yard dash (48.7) as a junior.
“He’s extremely versatile, a guy that can do just about anything. I think the only thing he can’t do is play offensive line,” running backs coach Lee Marks said. “We see him playing extremely early. .... He’s going to be fun. We can be very creative with him.”
OL Jacob Golden, 6-6, 285, Peoria (Ariz.) High
A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, he was named a Blue-Grey All-American and to the AZFCA Big 25 Team as a senior. He was named 4A first-team all-state as an offensive lineman and second-team 4A West Valley Conference as a defensive lineman.
“Another big kid coming in. ... His dad’s a coach, so he gets the structure, everything we want here,” Bedell said. “I recruit Arizona, so I got to be around him quite a bit. I’m really excited about the size and athleticism he has.”
TE Austin Griffin, 6-7, 240, Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) College
Rated as the No. 1 junior college tight end by 247Sports, a four-star player by ESPN. He had 13 catches for 80 yards and one score in six games as a sophomore last year. He graduated high school in southern Utah in 2013 and played rugby before returning to football in 2017.
“This guy’s going to make big plays for us all over the field. He’s huge, dynamic, he’s fast, great hands, a physical blocker. He’s going to be a tremendous weapon for us,” tight ends coach Kent Riddle said.
STUD Dylan Hall, 6-6, 230, Antelope Valley High (Lancaster, Calif.)
A three-star recruit according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, he was a senior team captain in 2018, recording 24 tackles, including five for loss. He also had a sack, forced two fumbles and recovered two more, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
“We cannot be more excited about Dylan ... During the spring, he was getting an offer a day, it felt like, but when we got to know him, that’s exactly what we want at this position,” Danielson said. “I think the sky is the limit for him, and he’s extremely diligent.”
RB George Holani, 6-0, 195, St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, Calif.)
Rated No. 17 nationally at running back by 247Sports, No. 24 by ESPN. As a senior, he rushed 136 times for 1,172 yards and 18 TDs. He also caught 13 passes for 238 yards and seven TDs for one of the nation’s best programs. He’s a finalist for the Polynesian Player of the Year.
“He’s a special talent, (and) everything about him is, ‘What can I do to help?’ ” Marks said. “He’s very hungry, he lost his last high school game and he’s the type of back we like, so he’ll compete right away. I know he’ll love Boise.”
STUD/LB Casey Kline, 6-4, 220, Brawley (Calif.) Union High
A four-star prospect according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. A versatile weapon, he recorded 68 tackles as a senior, including 10 for loss and six sacks. He passed for 309 yards and two TDs, and rushed for 558 yards and six TDs as a senior. Plans to enroll next month.
“Casey’s a true Boise State guy, from a desert town, blue-collar family,” Danielson said. “... He was one of the better recruiters we had, getting other guys excited or feeling welcome. He’s going to bring some versatility, can be a linebacker, he can rush.”
CB Markel Reed, 6-2, 180, Temple (Texas) High
A team captain as both a junior and senior, he was named first-team All-District 12-6. He was also part of the track and field team, competing in long jump and triple jump. He was committed to Texas Tech until a change in the coaching staff earlier this month.
“For what we were targeting, he checks all the boxes — we needed length, a guy that can run, who can get his hands on receivers,” cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich said. “He’s a high-character guy, comes from a good school, he can come and fit here right away.”
S JL Skinner, 6-4, 205, Point Loma High (San Diego, Calif.)
During his senior year, was named first-team All-CIF San Diego Section. He recorded 40 tackles and an interception and had five forced fumbles. He also had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored 11 touchdowns on offense. Also had Cal and Louisville among finalists.
“He’s big and long, can come up and make a tackle, he could play cornerback, but he’s definitely the rangy safety that we like,” safeties coach Gabe Franklin said. “He’s a special kid.”
WR Khyheem Waleed, 6-3, 190, Casteel High (Queen Creek, Ariz.)
Rated as the No. 9 prospect in Arizona per 247Sports and No. 10 per ESPN, and top 100 at his position nationally by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. He caught 25 passes for 447 yards and four TDs as a senior. Turned down multiple Power Five offers when he committed.
“He’s a bigger guy, still a little raw, but he’s got that frame where there’s a lot to love, can run and has a great stride, able to move guys off the line of scrimmage,” receivers coach Eric Kiesau said.
WR Shea Whiting, 6-2, 180, Alief Taylor High (Houston)
He caught 39 passes for 570 yards and six touchdowns, earning first-team All-District 23-6A honors as a senior. He was his team’s offensive MVP. Also is a Blue-Grey Football All-American. In track and field, he ran on the nation’s second-ranked 4x400 relay team.
“Shea’s a really long, smooth and athletic runner, runs good routes and has strong hands,” Kiesau said. “He’s still kind of growing into the position, but he fits the longer guys we were looking for.”
