Boise State Football

Boise State football nabs commitment from 6-foot-5 receiver out of Texas

By Dave Southorn

January 21, 2019 05:12 PM

New Deal (Texas) High wide receiver DK Blaylock committed to the Boise State football team Monday. The 6-foot-5 receiver was committed to Iowa State as he put up more than 1,000 yards last season as a senior.
Boise State has made a concerted effort to sign bigger wide receivers in its recent recruiting classes, and that certainly continued Monday.

DK Blaylock, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound receiver from New Deal (Texas) High, committed to the Broncos after visiting this past weekend. Blaylock had been committed to Iowa State for nearly six months, but decommitted in December as he opted to not sign in the early period.

Blaylock also had offers from Kansas, Illinois and Southern Miss among a handful of others. According to 247Sports.com, Blaylock had 52 catches for 1,176 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior in 2018. He helped New Deal (enrollment of 200) to a 15-1 record, falling to Mason in the Class 2A Division I state championship. Check out his highlights here.

In December, Boise State signed 6-3 Khyheem Waleed and 6-2 Shea Whiting to its receiving corps. On signing day Dec. 19, receivers coach Eric Kiesau said “We really needed some length in the room, some taller guys.”

The Broncos certainly got another in Blaylock, who can sign Feb. 6. Boise State has approximately a half-dozen open scholarships, though some could be used to given to walk-ons, like the one junior linebacker Benton Wickersham received last week. There is at least one other recruit who has committed to the Broncos, but has not made his decision public.

BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2019 RECRUITING CLASS

Committed, can sign Feb. 6

WR DK Blaylock, 6-5, 180, New Deal (Texas) High

Signed in December

QB Hank Bachmeier, 6-3, 190, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High

STUD/LB Casey Kline, 6-5, 215, Brawley (Calif.) Union High

OL Jacob Golden, 6-6, 280, Peoria (Ariz.) High

RB Keegan Duncan, 6-3, 215, Declo High

OL Ben Dooley, 6-5, 279, Fallon (Nev.) Churchill County High

RB George Holani, 6-0, 195, St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, Calif.)

QB Kaiden Bennett, 6-0, 175, Folsom (Calif.) High

WR Khyheem Waleed, 6-3, 190, Casteel High (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

DE Michael Callahan, 6-4, 245, Yorba Linda (Calif.) High

DE Isaiah Bagnah, 6-5, 245, Lethbridge (Alberta) Collegiate Institute

TE Austin Griffin, 6-7, 240, Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) College

STUD Dylan Hall, 6-5, 230, Antelope Valley High (Lancaster, Calif.)

CB Markel Reed, 6-1, 170, Temple (Texas) High

DB JL Skinner, 6-3, 185, Point Loma High (San Diego, Calif.)

WR Shea Whiting, 6-2, 180, Alief Taylor High (Houston)

Dave Southorn is a 2004 graduate from the University of Colorado. He has covered Boise State athletics since 2005, and worked at the Idaho Statesman since 2013. He’s won multiple Idaho Press Club awards and once won a contest designing a play for the Seattle Seahawks.

