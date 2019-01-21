Boise State football nabs commitment from 6-foot-5 receiver out of Texas

Boise State has made a concerted effort to sign bigger wide receivers in its recent recruiting classes, and that certainly continued Monday.
DK Blaylock, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound receiver from New Deal (Texas) High, committed to the Broncos after visiting this past weekend. Blaylock had been committed to Iowa State for nearly six months, but decommitted in December as he opted to not sign in the early period.
Blaylock also had offers from Kansas, Illinois and Southern Miss among a handful of others. According to 247Sports.com, Blaylock had 52 catches for 1,176 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior in 2018. He helped New Deal (enrollment of 200) to a 15-1 record, falling to Mason in the Class 2A Division I state championship. Check out his highlights here.
In December, Boise State signed 6-3 Khyheem Waleed and 6-2 Shea Whiting to its receiving corps. On signing day Dec. 19, receivers coach Eric Kiesau said “We really needed some length in the room, some taller guys.”
The Broncos certainly got another in Blaylock, who can sign Feb. 6. Boise State has approximately a half-dozen open scholarships, though some could be used to given to walk-ons, like the one junior linebacker Benton Wickersham received last week. There is at least one other recruit who has committed to the Broncos, but has not made his decision public.
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2019 RECRUITING CLASS
Committed, can sign Feb. 6
WR DK Blaylock, 6-5, 180, New Deal (Texas) High
Signed in December
QB Hank Bachmeier, 6-3, 190, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High
STUD/LB Casey Kline, 6-5, 215, Brawley (Calif.) Union High
OL Jacob Golden, 6-6, 280, Peoria (Ariz.) High
RB Keegan Duncan, 6-3, 215, Declo High
OL Ben Dooley, 6-5, 279, Fallon (Nev.) Churchill County High
RB George Holani, 6-0, 195, St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, Calif.)
QB Kaiden Bennett, 6-0, 175, Folsom (Calif.) High
WR Khyheem Waleed, 6-3, 190, Casteel High (Queen Creek, Ariz.)
DE Michael Callahan, 6-4, 245, Yorba Linda (Calif.) High
DE Isaiah Bagnah, 6-5, 245, Lethbridge (Alberta) Collegiate Institute
TE Austin Griffin, 6-7, 240, Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) College
STUD Dylan Hall, 6-5, 230, Antelope Valley High (Lancaster, Calif.)
CB Markel Reed, 6-1, 170, Temple (Texas) High
DB JL Skinner, 6-3, 185, Point Loma High (San Diego, Calif.)
WR Shea Whiting, 6-2, 180, Alief Taylor High (Houston)
