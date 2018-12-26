Boise State Football

Live: How to watch Boise State’s bowl game; forecast calls for ugly weather

By Dave Southorn,

Chadd Cripe, and

Rachel Roberts

December 26, 2018 07:45 AM

Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien answers fan questions about his time in Boise

Idaho Statesman sports writer Dave Southorn poses a few questions to graduating Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien submitted by Bronco fans.
By
By

The Boise State football team wraps up the 2018 season Wednesday afternoon in the First Responder Bowl against Boston College at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The game begins at 11:30 a.m. Mountain and will air on ESPN — channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 133/1133 on Cable One and channel 140 on Dish Network.

The forecast calls for Boise State to endure challenging conditions for the second straight game, coming off the snow game against Fresno State in the Mountain West title game.

The Dallas forecast, according to The Weather Channel, is for high winds throughout the game and rain showers in the second half. There’s an 80 percent chance of rain with 20-30 mph winds. The high is expected to reach 65 degrees.

The Cotton Bowl has a grass field, which could create a sloppy playing surface. However, the forecast has improved — for days, it had called for rain to hit Dallas before the game started and continue throughout.

We’ll track all the action today — including scoring updates — in this post throughout the game.

