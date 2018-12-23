Two Boise State football players did not make bowl trip for academic reasons

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin said Sunday morning that junior wide receiver John Hightower and sophomore running back Robert Mahone did not make the trip to Dallas because they are academically ineligible to play in the First Responder Bowl.
Hightower has 31 catches for 504 yards and six touchdowns, plus eight rushes for 163 yards and two more scores. Mahone has 32 carries for 128 yards and 12 catches for 86 yards.
Harsin also said freshman receiver Khalil Shakir won’t play Wednesday against Boston College because of an injury.
