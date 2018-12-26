Believe it or not, some football was played between Boise State and Boston College

It will be a day remembered because there was officially no game, but some football was played Wednesday in the First Responder Bowl.
The Boise State Broncos and Boston College Eagles got in 9 minutes, 52 seconds of play before the weather turned bad and never got better, forcing a cancellation. The Eagles led 7-0 and both teams had two possessions. The Broncos were setting up for their third possession when the teams went to the locker room.
“It was a physical game, as advertised. ... It didn’t end up the way we wanted to, we wanted to play the game, but we didn’t get a chance to do that,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.
Boston College had the lone score on a 19-yard AJ Dillon touchdown run with 9:41 left in the first quarter. The Eagles had a 96-33 yardage advantage.
For Boise State, senior quarterback Brett Rypien was 3-of-6 for 39 yards, competing two passes to sophomore CT Thomas for 37 yards. Thomas made a nice, leaping grab for 27 yards on the first drive and converted a third down on the second.
Junior running back Alexander Mattison had two carries for 3 yards as the Eagles had four tackles for loss when the game was stopped.
“We got out to the 50 on the first one, then got into third-and-long, which you can’t do against these guys,” Rypien said. “We were excited to get back out there, make those adjustments, but obviously weren’t able to.”
Rypien, who Harsin said has been “exceptional in his leadership,” finished his career with 13,581 yards passing, No. 1 in Mountain West Conference history and No. 13 in FBS history.
Refunds for Boise State, BC fans
Boise State will provide refunds to fans who bought bowl tickets from the school, a spokesman said Wednesday evening (tickets were $75 or $100). Boise State had about 2,000 tickets out for the game, Athletic Director Curt Apsey said. Boise State fans appeared to make up more than half of the 8,000 to 10,000 fans who attended the game.
Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond announced on Twitter that Eagles fans would receive a refund and receive one free ticket per bowl ticket to a home athletic event of their choice in the next 12 months.
Boise State’s bowl payout wasn’t affected by the cancellation, said Stuart Buchanan, director of strategic communications for the Mountain West.
Still no Mattison decision on NFL
Mattison declined postgame interviews, but said through a Boise State spokesman he has yet to make a decision on if he will enter the NFL Draft or return for his senior year.
The junior from San Bernardino, Calif., entered the bowl season No. 1 in the nation in carries (302), No. 7 in yards rushing (1,415) and tied for fifth with 17 rushing touchdowns.
Boston College star doesn’t play
Boston College defensive end Zach Allen was out for the First Responder Bowl with an injury. He was wearing a walking boot on his right leg during pregame warmups. Allen is a potential NFL first-round draft pick. He and fellow senior Wyatt Ray combined for 15.5 sacks during the season. Ray had a sack in the game.
Boise State misses key players
Boise State starting linebacker Tyson Maeva (sent home for a violation of team standards), top deep threat John Hightower (academics), backup tailback Robert Mahone (academics) and versatile wide receiver Khalil Shakir (injury) were out for the First Responder Bowl.
Quick hits
Boise State wore all-orange uniforms, including orange facemasks and orange helmet logos. The last time the Broncos wore all orange they scored 56 points against Colorado State in October. ... Cedar Hill High in Texas filled in for Boise State’s band. ... Darian Thompson, DeMarcus Lawrence, Leighton Vander Esch and Cedrick Wilson were among the Dallas Cowboys expected to be at the game. They all played at Boise State. ... Offensive lineman John Molchon was Boise State’s single-game captain. ... Skyler Seibold carried the Hammer. ... Boise State won the coin toss and took the ball.
