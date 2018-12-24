Boise State football’s second-leading tackler sent home from Dallas 2 days before bowl

Boise State junior middle linebacker Tyson Maeva was sent home from Dallas on Monday, two days before the Broncos play in the First Responder Bowl.
According to a team spokesman, the reason was a “violation of team standards.”
Maeva is the Broncos’ second-leading tackler with 61 and third on the team with eight tackles for loss in 12 games played this season. He had 11 tackles, including a sack, in the Mountain West championship Dec. 1.
Sophomore Benton Wickersham is listed as Maeva’s backup. The Elko, Nev., native has 19 tackles in 13 games this season.
