Boise State Football

Boise State football’s second-leading tackler sent home from Dallas 2 days before bowl

By Dave Southorn

December 24, 2018 06:14 PM

Boise State linebacker Tyson Maeva celebrates a stop against Fresno State on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Maeva made five tackles and was part of a key sack in the fourth quarter.
Boise State linebacker Tyson Maeva celebrates a stop against Fresno State on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Maeva made five tackles and was part of a key sack in the fourth quarter. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State linebacker Tyson Maeva celebrates a stop against Fresno State on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Maeva made five tackles and was part of a key sack in the fourth quarter. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com
DALLAS

Boise State junior middle linebacker Tyson Maeva was sent home from Dallas on Monday, two days before the Broncos play in the First Responder Bowl.

According to a team spokesman, the reason was a “violation of team standards.”

Maeva is the Broncos’ second-leading tackler with 61 and third on the team with eight tackles for loss in 12 games played this season. He had 11 tackles, including a sack, in the Mountain West championship Dec. 1.

Sophomore Benton Wickersham is listed as Maeva’s backup. The Elko, Nev., native has 19 tackles in 13 games this season.

  Comments  