Live: Boise State becomes betting favorite vs. Oklahoma State in 6-point swing

The No. 17 Boise State football team suddenly is a solid favorite to beat No. 24 Oklahoma State on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. The game begins at 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.
Boise State is favored by 2.5 points. The opening line was Oklahoma State by 3.5 and the line had dropped to 1 on Friday. But the Broncos weren’t favored until Saturday.
Boise State hasn’t won a true game featuring two ranked teams since the 2003 Fort Worth Bowl, when No. 18 Boise State beat No. 19 TCU 34-31. Since then, the Broncos have played in four such games — losses to Georgia in 2005, Hawaii in 2007, Nevada in 2010 and Michigan State in 2012. Overall, Boise State is 4-11 on the road against ranked teams with the most recent win coming last season at then-No. 18 San Diego State.
However, the Broncos have won five Top 25 matchups on neutral fields since the 2010 Fiesta Bowl.
Here is our weekly prediction column, with picks from Chadd Cripe, Bill Haisten of the Tulsa World and betting expert Lee Sterling.
Follow today’s game below:
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
NEWS & NOTES
AP Top 25
1. Alabama (54)
2. Clemson (6)
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin (1)
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Stanford
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. LSU
13. Virginia Tech
14. West Virginia
15. TCU
16. Mississippi State
17. Boise State
18. UCF
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami (Fla.)
22. USC
23. Arizona State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Michigan State
