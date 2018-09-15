Boise State and Oklahoma State meet Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.
Boise State Football

Live: Boise State becomes betting favorite vs. Oklahoma State in 6-point swing

By Chadd Cripe, Dave Southorn And Rachel Roberts

September 15, 2018 11:22 AM

STILLWATER, Okla.

The No. 17 Boise State football team suddenly is a solid favorite to beat No. 24 Oklahoma State on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. The game begins at 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Boise State is favored by 2.5 points. The opening line was Oklahoma State by 3.5 and the line had dropped to 1 on Friday. But the Broncos weren’t favored until Saturday.

Boise State hasn’t won a true game featuring two ranked teams since the 2003 Fort Worth Bowl, when No. 18 Boise State beat No. 19 TCU 34-31. Since then, the Broncos have played in four such games — losses to Georgia in 2005, Hawaii in 2007, Nevada in 2010 and Michigan State in 2012. Overall, Boise State is 4-11 on the road against ranked teams with the most recent win coming last season at then-No. 18 San Diego State.

However, the Broncos have won five Top 25 matchups on neutral fields since the 2010 Fiesta Bowl.

Here is our weekly prediction column, with picks from Chadd Cripe, Bill Haisten of the Tulsa World and betting expert Lee Sterling.

Follow today’s game below:

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (54)

2. Clemson (6)

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin (1)

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. LSU

13. Virginia Tech

14. West Virginia

15. TCU

16. Mississippi State

17. Boise State

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Miami (Fla.)

22. USC

23. Arizona State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Michigan State

