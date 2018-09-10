Boise State QB Brett Rypien picks up second career Mountain West weekly honor

Boise State senior quarterback Brett Rypien’s hot start earned him Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honors Monday.
Rypien, who completed 21-of-28 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns, earned his second career player of the week honor for the performance. He also won it Oct. 10, 2016.
In two games this season, Rypien is 41-of-56 passing for 667 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. His 333.5 yards passing per game ranks 11th in the FBS.
The Broncos’ Tyler Horton won the defensive player of the week award following the opener at Troy. No. 17 Boise State (2-0) plays at No. 24 Oklahoma State (2-0) at 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday on ESPN.
