What’s a Murder Smurf? Boise State football’s monster start earns a new nickname

Boise State has seen its fair share of dominant football games over the last two decades, but Saturday’s 62-7 rout of UConn was something else.
The 625-yard differential (818-193) was the largest between two FBS teams since 2000, topping the Broncos’ 621-yard edge in the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl. The offense has been explosive, the defense stifling — the Broncos have won by a combined 118-27 thus far. So, it was only a matter of time before others outside of Boise took notice.
SB Nation’s Steven Godfrey gifted us with “Murder Smurfs” to describe the drubbings handed out by the boys in blue the first two weeks.
It has very much caught on, particularly on Twitter, as fans have changed their names and avatars to reflect the new term, and some have even put it on the backs of their cars.
The UConn game broke through the clutter of week 2 games because it seemed so rare, a four-quarter crushing with goofy numbers.
“... you don’t want Bama, but on the wrong night, you definitely don’t want the Broncos either, unless you want to be a footnote,” SB Nation’s Spencer Hall wrote.
CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli picked the Broncos as his team of the week, saying of the rout, “It is going to take some time for Boise State to clean the carcass of UConn out of that blue carpet.”
It’s all a bit morbid, perhaps, but aren’t those Belgian forest-dwellers a little off anyway? Smurfette probably agrees.
For what it’s worth, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin seemed to warm to the name, saying “it sounds like a good song title.”
