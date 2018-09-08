Instant Analysis: Boise State sets up its biggest football game in nearly five years

The preliminaries are out of the way.
The main event is a week away.
The Boise State football team demolished UConn 62-7 on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium for its 11th win in 12 games. Oklahoma State improved to 2-0 with an easy win against South Alabama.
And now we get the game everyone hoped for when this season began: Boise State vs. Oklahoma State next Saturday in Stillwater, Okla., with both teams undefeated and ranked in the Top 25.
Boise State hasn’t played in a game with two ranked teams since the 2014 Fiesta Bowl victory against Arizona. The Broncos haven’t played in a regular-season game with two ranked teams since the 2012 season opener against Michigan State.
It’s a chance for the Broncos to convince the nation that the program is back in contention for a Top 10 season. They were in position to do that in 2016, but couldn’t finish the job. Otherwise, they haven’t reached those heights since 2011.
And through two blowout wins, against Troy (56-20) and UConn (62-7), the Broncos have looked the part. They have a bevy of offensive playmakers, even without injured wide receiver Octavius Evans; a senior quarterback playing the best football of his career; a deep defense that makes opponents earn their points; and a talented set of newcomers who are making an immediate impact.
On Saturday, the Broncos broke the school record for offensive yards in a game early in the fourth quarter. They rolled up 514 yards in the first half and scored 60 points for the first time in fifth-year coach Bryan Harsin’s tenure. The final yardage total was a staggering 818.
Yes, it came against a lousy UConn team. But a week earlier, the Huskies lost 56-17 to UCF — a team Boise State could compete against for a New Year’s Six bowl berth. The Huskies generated 486 yards of offense in that game. They finished with 193 against Boise State.
