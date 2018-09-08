Live: Boise State 3, UConn 0 (first quarter)

Boise State fans welcome football home opener in Bronco style

The traditional Bronco Walk took a turn through the new family tailgating area at DeChevrieux Field.
The Boise State football team plays its home opener at 8:17 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium against UConn. The game is airing on ESPNU. That’s channel 136/1136 on Cable One, 208 on DirecTV and 141 on Dish Network.

Follow the action below.

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

BSU — Haden Hoggarth 28 field goal, 9:42. Key plays: Boise State RB Alexander Mattison broke off a 35-yard run on the first play of the drive. On a third-and-10 at the UConn 31, Boise State QB Brett Rypien hit WR CT Thomas with a sharp pass over the middle for 19 yards. Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 3:26. Boise State 3, UConn 0

NEWS & NOTES

Quick hits

Sophomore linebacker Desmond Williams carried the Hammer. … Sophomore middle linebacker Benton Wickersham, a walk-on from Elko, Nev., earned his first career start. Sophomore cornerback Avery Williams, who hurt his elbow late in the win at Troy, also started. Junior Tyson Maeva didn’t start at linebacker. He had started 14 of the past 15 games.

