Ending downward trend, Boise State football sees slight uptick in season ticket sales

As Boise State football prepares for its home opener Saturday against UConn, the school reported it has sold more season tickets this year than last.
The Broncos have sold 17,822 season tickets, nearly 200 more than the 17,633 sold last year. Since the all-time high of 24,109 in 2012, season ticket sales have dropped every year but one. In 2016, they fell below 20,000 for the first time since 2006.
Season ticket plans are as low as $99 in the North End Zone. Single-game tickets for Saturday’s game are available, ranging from $19 to $65, depending on location.
BOISE STATE SEASON TICKETS SOLD SINCE 2000
2000: 12,924
2001: 12,183
2002: 12,678
2003: 14,199
2004: 17,537
2005: 19,467
2006: 19,494
2007: 20,904
2008: 22,380
2009: 21,767
2010: 22,994
2011: 24,020
2012: 24,109 (school record)
2013: 22,416
2014: 21,139
2015: 21,500
2016: 19,600
2017: 17,633
2018: 17,822
