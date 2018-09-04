Bryan Harsin on Brett Rypien, wide receivers, Turnover Throne, Troy game

Highlights from Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's weekly press conference include discussion of the Broncos' wide receivers and the Turnover Throne.
By
Ending downward trend, Boise State football sees slight uptick in season ticket sales

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

September 04, 2018 10:09 AM

As Boise State football prepares for its home opener Saturday against UConn, the school reported it has sold more season tickets this year than last.

The Broncos have sold 17,822 season tickets, nearly 200 more than the 17,633 sold last year. Since the all-time high of 24,109 in 2012, season ticket sales have dropped every year but one. In 2016, they fell below 20,000 for the first time since 2006.

Season ticket plans are as low as $99 in the North End Zone. Single-game tickets for Saturday’s game are available, ranging from $19 to $65, depending on location.

BOISE STATE SEASON TICKETS SOLD SINCE 2000

2000: 12,924 

2001: 12,183 

2002: 12,678 

2003: 14,199 

2004: 17,537 

2005: 19,467 

2006: 19,494 

2007: 20,904 

2008: 22,380 

2009: 21,767 

2010: 22,994 

2011: 24,020 

2012: 24,109 (school record) 

2013: 22,416 

2014: 21,139 

2015: 21,500 

2016: 19,600 

2017: 17,633

2018: 17,822

