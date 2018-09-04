After 36-point win, Boise State football team moves into top 20 in AP, coaches polls

The Boise State football team, coming off a 56-20 win at Troy to open the season, is moving up in the polls.
The Broncos are No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, up two spots from last week. In the USA Today coaches’ poll, the Broncos moved up three spots to No. 19.
Only two Group of Five teams are ranked. UCF is ahead of Boise State in the AP poll at No. 19, and one spot behind in the coaches’ poll at No. 20. Boise State’s opponent Saturday, UConn, opened the season with a 56-17 loss to UCF.
