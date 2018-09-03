After a record day, Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton earns Mountain West honor

One of Boise State’s kings of chaos earned himself a little reward Monday.
Senior cornerback Tyler Horton earned the first Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week honor following his big game in Saturday’s 56-20 win at Troy. Horton ran two fumbles back for touchdowns, tying the NCAA record, had four tackles and disrupted a screen pass that was intercepted by linebacker Tony Lashley.
The Broncos’ defense has nicknamed themselves the “Kings of Chaos,” aiming to create negative plays. The Broncos had five sacks and four turnovers Saturday, plus broke out the viral phenomenon — the Turnover Throne.
It is the second time Horton has earned the Mountain West honor, also doing so following the second game of the 2016 season. That also was the last time any Boise State defensive player earned the award, dating back to November 2014.
Boise State defensive end Durrant Miles, who had two sacks, also was named to the Hendricks Award watch list for the award that honors the nation’s top defensive end.
Comments