Trio of Broncos garner All-Mountain West recognition in vote of league media members

Three Boise State men’s basketball players received All-Mountain West recognition in a vote of select members of the media covering the Mountain West.

Redshirt senior guard Derrick Alston Jr. garnered first-team honors after leading the Broncos in scoring and ranking fourth in the conference at 17.5 points per game. Alston also averages 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Senior forward Abu Kigab was voted to the third team, and junior guard Devonaire Doutrive was an honorable-mention pick. Kigab, the Broncos’ defensive stalwart, averages 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.2 steals and nearly 1 block per game.

Since he became eligible for the Broncos on Jan. 6, Doutrive has appeared in 15 games and contributes 8.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game off the bench.

Voting was conducted independent of Mountain West oversight by media directly covering teams in all 11 league markets. In markets where more than one outlet covers a team closely, beat reporters from competing publications or outlets submitted a joint ballot, giving each market one vote.

The All-Mountain West team, as chosen by the league’s coaches, will be released Tuesday.

Boise State (18-7) earned the No. 4 seed in the Mountain West Tournament. The Broncos begin play at 3:30 p.m. MT on Thursday against No. 5 Nevada (15-9) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

ALL-MW FIRST TEAM

Neemias Queta, Utah State (156 points)

David Roddy, Colorado State (149)

Matt Mitchell, San Diego State (139)

Grant Sherfield, Nevada (134)

Derrick Alston Jr., Boise State (133)

ALL-MW SECOND TEAM

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (96)

Jordan Schakel, San Diego State (96)

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV (92)

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (70)

Justin Bean, Utah State (44)

ALL-MW THIRD TEAM

Makuach Maluach, New Mexico (35)

Desmond Cambridge, Nevada (35)

A.J. Walker, Air Force (33)

Abu Kigab, Boise State (27)

Marcus Williams, Wyoming (21)

ALL-MW HONORABLE MENTION

Richard Washington, San Jose State (17); Nathan Mensah, San Diego State (14); Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming (12); Brock Miller, Utah State (7); Mbacke Diong, UNLV (5); Trey Pulliam, San Diego State (3); Devonaire Doutrive, Boise State (2).

Player of the Year: Neemias Queta, Utah State (8)

Coach of the Year: Niko Medved, Colorado State (7)

Defensive Player of the Year: Neemias Queta, Utah State (11)

Newcomer of the Year: Grant Sherfield, Nevada (11)

Freshman of the Year: Marcus Williams, Wyoming (10)