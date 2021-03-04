Boise State men will get shot at revenge in Mountain West basketball tournament opener

The Boise State men’s basketball team has its marching orders for the upcoming Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Broncos will be the No. 4 seed following Utah State’s 72-59 victory over Wyoming on Thursday night. Had the Aggies lost their final two games of the regular-season, the Broncos would have overtaken them for third in the standings.

Boise State (18-7) draws fifth-seeded Nevada (14-9) in a 3:30 p.m. MT quarterfinal on Thursday, March 11, at Thomas & Mack Center. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Wolf Pack swept the Broncos this season in a two-game series played Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 in Reno. Nevada, which has one regular-season game remaining against Colorado State (6 p.m. Friday, CBSSN), beat BSU by scores of 74-72 and 73-62. The Broncos have only one win in their last 11 games against the Wolf Pack.

Boise State’s NCAA Tournament hopes remain tenuous after a 67-64 loss to Fresno State on Tuesday. It was the Broncos’ first Quadrant 4 loss since the 2018-19 season. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently places the Broncos among the last four in.

Boise State is on the same side of the bracket as top-seeded and 19th-ranked San Diego State (20-4). The Aztecs and Wolf Pack are the only teams to sweep the Broncos in conference play this season.