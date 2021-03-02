Fresno State deals blow to Boise State’s at-large hopes with upset at ExtraMile Arena

Emmanuel Akot was Boise State’s leading scorer with 18 points in the Broncos’ 67-64 loss to Fresno State on Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State Athletics

Consider it the biggest shot of Isaiah Hill’s career.

The 6-foot sophomore guard buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with just over a minute to play as Fresno State upset Boise State 67-64 on Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena.

The loss to the Bulldogs almost certainly ends any chance the Broncos had of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Boise State finishes Mountain West play 14-6 and will have to wait for the rest of the conference to finish up play this week to learn its seed for the Mountain West Tournament.

“Right now, it feels devastating,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said in a postgame Zoom interview. “My guys are devastated right now. But you get kind of what you work for, and I think Fresno outworked us on some things tonight.”

Hill totaled just eight points in 35 minutes, and his final 3-pointer was his only make in three attempts from deep. The Bulldogs (11-10, 9-10 MW), who entered the game ranked 10th out of 11 teams in the conference in 3-pointers made per game, knocked down 10-of-23 attempts (43.5%).

The Broncos had two chances to tie the score after Hill’s go-ahead triple.

Redshirt senior Derrick Alston Jr. missed his attempt following a Boise State timeout with 57.4 seconds left. After Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson missed a 3-pointer on the other end, the Broncos got the ball back with less than 20 seconds remaining. Sophomore point guard RayJ Dennis passed to Emmanuel Akot, who was unable to find the look he wanted on the left side of the court and dribbled to his right, pulling up for a 3-pointer as time expired. His shot went long and did not draw iron.

“We got the stop and we ran at them,” Rice said. “You usually can get a little bit better shot than if they have time to regroup their defense. But they guard us pretty good in transition. In hindsight, yeah, I would have loved to have taken (a timeout).”

The Broncos will either finish third or fourth in the league standings. They’ll need Utah State to lose its final two games against Wyoming and Fresno State to take third. If Utah State wins one — or both — the Broncos will be the No. 4 seed.

