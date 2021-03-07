Three Broncos earn All-Mountain West honors ahead of women’s tournament opener

Boise State junior guard Jade Loville was named to the All-Mountain West First Team on Sunday, leading a trio of Broncos who received conference accolades. doswald@idahostatesman.com

With Loville’s selection, the Boise State women’s basketball team has had at least one player on the All-MW first team for eight consecutive seasons.

Loville ranks third in the conference in scoring at 17.0 points per game and set a single-game program-record with 40 points against UNLV earlier this season.

Forwards Alexis Mark and Abby Muse were both named to the All-Mountain West Freshman Team, and Mark also landed a spot on the All-MW defensive team. It is the first time Boise State has placed two student-athletes on a conference all-freshman team since the 2009-10 season in the WAC.

Muse ranks second in the Mountain West with 37 blocks and a 1.8-blocks-per-game average. At Air Force on Jan. 8, she set a school record with five blocks in a quarter and finished with seven total, the second-most in Boise State single-game history.

Mark has collected 14 blocks and 31 steals this season and is the only player to rank in the conference’s top 10 in both categories. She has registered four double-digit rebound games, all in her last six outings, including a pair of double-doubles.

Sixth-seeded Boise State earned a first-round bye in the Mountain West Tournament. The Broncos (13-8) begin play against No. 3 Colorado State (15-5) at 9 p.m. MT on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network, which is available at BroncoSports.com/mwn, or listen on the radio on 1350 AM.

Colorado State swept Boise State during the regular season with wins of 71-51 and 75-53 in Boise. The Broncos had two of their worst shooting performances of the season in those losses, connecting on just 28.2% of their shots in the opener and 31.9% in the second matchup.

The Rams have two former Idaho prep standouts on their roster. Centennial High graduates Tori Williams and Lauren Brocke led the Patriots to a 5A state championship in 2017.

Williams has started 19 of the Rams’ 20 games this season and is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The redshirt junior guard’s 53 made 3-pointers are tied for the 35th-most in Division I this season. Brocke’s role has primarily been on scout team this season.

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque was voted coach of the year, while Fresno State’s Haley Cavinder was selected as player of the year. UNLV’s Bailey Thomas received defensive player of the year recognition. Colorado State’s McKenna Hofschild earned newcomer of the year, while New Mexico’s LaTascya Duff was named sixth person of the year and UNLV’s Desi-Rae Young was crowned freshman of the year.

ALL-MW FIRST TEAM

Jade Loville, Jr., G, Boise State

Lore Devos, Sr., G, Colorado State

McKenna Hofschild, So., G, Colorado State

Haley Cavinder, So., G, Fresno State

Hanna Cavinder, So., G, Fresno State

Da’Ja Hamilton, Jr., G, Nevada

Jaedyn De La Cerda, Sr., G, New Mexico

LaTascya Duff, Jr., G, New Mexico

Antonia Anderson, Sr., G/F, New Mexico

Nia Johnson, Jr., G, UNLV

ALL-MW DEFENSIVE TEAM

Kassady Huffman, Sr., F, Air Force

Alexis Mark, Fr., F, Boise State

Shaiquel McGruder, Jr., F, New Mexico

Bailey Thomas, Sr., G, UNLV

Quinn Weidemann, Jr., G, Wyoming

ALL-MW FRESHMAN TEAM

Alexis Mark, F, Boise State

Abby Muse, F, Boise State

Kim Villalobos, G/F, San Diego State

Jade Thomas, G, UNLV

Desi-Rae Young, C, UNLV

ALL-MW HONORABLE MENTION

Riley Snyder, Jr., F, Air Force

Maddi Utti, Sr., F, Fresno State

Ahlise Hurst, Jr., G/F, New Mexico

Desi-Rae Young, Fr., C, UNLV

Player of the Year: Haley Cavinder, So., G, Fresno State

Defensive Player of the Year: Bailey Thomas, Sr., G, UNLV

Freshman of the Year: Desi-Rae Young, C, UNLV

Newcomer of the Year: McKenna Hofschild, So., G, Colorado State

Sixth Person of the Year: LaTascya Duff, Jr., G, New Mexico

Coach of the Year: Lindy La Rocque, UNLV