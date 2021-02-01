Boise State says family members can attend basketball, gymnastics events moving forward

ExtraMile Arena filled up with 10,651 basketball fans to see the Broncos compete with No. 4 San Diego State in a Mountain West Conference game on Feb. 16, 2020. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The cardboard cutouts inside ExtraMile Arena are about to get some company.

Boise State announced Monday it would allow a “limited number of immediate family members of Bronco student-athletes and coaches” to attend home events at ExtraMile Arena beginning this week.

“Family members will be required to test negative for COVID-19 prior to gaining entry,” the university said in a statement.

The women’s basketball team will be the first Boise State team to take advantage of the opportunity. The Broncos (8-5, 5-5 MW) host Nevada (8-7, 4-6) at 2 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday.

The gymnastics team (2-1, 1-1 MRGC) hosts Utah State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, fans have not been allowed to attend winter sporting events at Boise State, although Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice has said in recent weeks he’d like to see some fans in the arena if it could be done safely.

“I think that would be huge, because you’re starting to get to that point where this empty building probably is affecting you. You do need the fans,” Rice said last week in a Zoom call with local reporters. “And even, gosh, you watch the Utah State games with 1,600 fans, it makes a difference. And I think we need that now, and you know I’m praying that we can have fans.”

Boise-based Central District Health has an order in place that prohibits large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events. Gatherings of 50 or more people, both public and private, are also prohibited.

Last month, Idaho’s State Board of Education and the governor’s office created an exemption for high school sports, which allows schools to fill their gyms to 40% capacity or admit four fans per athlete, whichever is higher. The state has a 10-person limit on gatherings.

Idaho has experienced a significant decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases. The state’s seven-day moving average stands at 479.6 cases per day, which is down nearly 71% from a peak of 1,650.3 cases per day on Dec. 10.