Idaho moves up to Stage 3 in governor’s COVID-19 plan, increasing gathering sizes

Idaho will relax some of its statewide COVID-19 restrictions after reported positive cases plummeted in recent weeks.

Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday announced he would return Idaho to Stage 3 of his reopening plan — which lifts restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people. Bars, restaurants and nightclubs were already able to operate.

The new stage will allow indoor gatherings of 50 people or fewer and outdoor gatherings at 25% capacity. Large venues with crowds of 50 or more will need approval for events from local public health districts.

“Collectively once again we came together to do the right thing,” Little said at an announcement Tuesday.

Little did not take questions.

Idaho hasn’t met the series of criteria he outlined to move back to Stage 3. One part of the criteria required Idaho to average fewer than 25 confirmed COVID-19 patients over the prior 14-day period. The state’s average is at 62.4.

However, that metric has been removed from the state’s Idaho Rebounds website. It was included in a gating criteria document dated Jan. 28 but is no longer listed.

Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho’s state epidemiologist, said Tuesday that cases have been dramatically dropping, and she believes people are taking proper precautions.

Idaho’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases was at 445.4 through Monday. It peaked at 1,650.3 on Dec. 10.

“I think people are really trying, and I think it’s paying off,” Hahn said. But she cautioned the public to continue to take the virus seriously. “This is not the time to throw the masks away and go back to normal. We’re not there yet,” she said.

The announcement comes as legislators consider stripping the governor of some of his emergency powers and try to lift statewide public health orders. The House bill that would limit the executive’s powers has been delayed until Thursday.

Little last week issued an executive order that requires the state’s public health districts to regularly report the number of coronavirus doses they receive and administer. Little rolled back the state to Stage 2 in November when cases spiked. Little’s disaster declaration was implemented March 13.

Idaho as of Monday night reported 1,737 total deaths from the coronavirus and more than 132,000 confirmed infections. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare estimates more than 30,000 probable cases and nearly 83,000 recoveries from the virus.

Data released to the Idaho Statesman showed that COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death among Idaho residents in 2020. It was the first-leading cause of death among Hispanics in Idaho.